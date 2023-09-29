Global Manned Guarding Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $283.8 Billion by 2030 - Growing Relevance of Private Security Creates Fertile Environment for Growth

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manned Guarding Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Manned Guarding Services Market to Reach $283.8 Billion by 2030

The manned guarding services sector is witnessing a significant surge, with the global market anticipated to grow from US$201.2 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$283.8 Billion by 2030. This projected growth, representing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022-2030, highlights the escalating demand for security across various sectors and regions.

Notably, the equipment segment within this market is set to achieve a 3.3% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$84.9 Billion by 2030. On the other hand, services are estimated to grow at a 4.9% CAGR over the upcoming eight years. Key regions driving this growth include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

For instance, the U.S. manned guarding market is valued at US$52.3 Billion in 2022, while China's market, the second-largest globally, is forecasted to achieve a 5.3% CAGR, culminating at US$48.5 Billion by 2030.

Other significant markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at CAGRs of 2.7% and 3.3% respectively. Within the European region, Germany is expected to see a growth rate of around 4% over the same period.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Manned Guarding Services

Significance & Advantages of Manned Guarding

Manned Guarding Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Market

Global Manned Guarding Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Manned Guarding Services Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Manned Guarding Services Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Manned Guarding Services: A Fragmented Marketplace

Market Likely to Become More Organized in the Coming Years

Pricing & Cost Trends Influence Business Strategies

Recent Market Activity

Manned Guarding Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Relevance of Private Security Creates Fertile Environment for Manned Guarding Services Market

Rising Number of Break-Ins, Thefts, Burglaries and Robberies: Primary Growth Driver

Industrial Sector: Major End-Use Vertical

Commercial Sector Emerges as Fastest Growing Market

Banks & Financial Institutions Extend Lucrative Opportunities

Corporate Office Security Steers Overall Momentum

Property Developers Leverage Manned Guarding Services to Ensure Security

Manned Guarding Services Find Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Industry

Retail Industry Invests in Manned Guarding Services to Reduce Shrinkage and Other Losses

Pivotal Role of Security Manpower in Airports Bodes Well

Wedding Functions Emerge as New Business Niche

Growing Opportunities in Residential Sector

Urban Sprawl Encourages Market Prospects

World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Convergence of IT and Manned Guarding: The Ongoing Trend

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Growing Importance of Electronic Security: Major Market Deterrent

Other Major Challenges

