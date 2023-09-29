Global Yacht Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030 from $9.1 Billion in 2022 - Rise in Demand for Superyachts to Trigger Growth

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Industry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global Yacht Industry market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. The market, segmented into various types such as Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht, and others, has been witnessing positive trends. Sales in this industry have steadily increased from 2014 to 2021, and the forecast for the period from 2022 to 2030 suggests continued growth.

Super Yacht, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Sport Yacht segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This expansion is driven by factors such as increased demand for various yacht types across geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Yacht Industry's future looks promising, with various yacht types contributing to its overall growth trajectory.

The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Yachting Industry Maintains Balance Amid the Storm

The Road Ahead

Yacht Industry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Yachts, the Floating Luxuries

Classification of Yachts

Key Trends in Yachting Industry : In a Nutshell

Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals

Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals by Region: 2020

Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals by Region: 2025v

Geographical Localization of HNW Individuals: 2020

Percentage Breakdown of Number HNWI Individuals by Wealth Tier: 2019

Top Countries in Terms of Number of Millionaires as % of Adult Population:

Growing Number of Newer and Younger Billionaires Add to Growth Prospects

Age-wise Distribution of Billionaires: 2020

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Yachting Set to Make Significant Gains in Developing Regions

China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts

China's Billionaire Population: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021

Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario

Major Production Hubs

Superyacht Construction Book by Country (in %): 2021

New Yacht Sales by Build Country: 2020

Global Number of Projects by Length : 2021E

Competitive Scenario

Leading Superyacht Companies by Number of Projects and Total Length in Meters: 2020

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion

Super-Yachts Industry Exhibits Mixed Performance through Categories amid COVID-19

Strong Gains for Explorer Yachts

Rise in Demand for Superyachts to Trigger Growth

Demand Shifts to Larger Superyachts

Top Ten Largest Superyachts Worldwide

A Few New Superyacht Models in the Market, Introduced in the year 2021

Consumers Move to Shorter Holidays

UHNW Individuals Transform the Luxury Yachts Market

Trends Influencing the Luxury Yacht Building Industry

Rising Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Improving Yacht Management Efficiencies

Exploration Yachting Picks Up

Increasing Sophistication of Security Systems

Enhanced Audiovisual Systems Becoming New Normal in Luxury Yachts

Key Luxury Yachts Launched in 2021

Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market

Millennials Drive the Trend towards Electric Yachts

Yachts Integrated with Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers

Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum

Smart Yachts: A Key Area of Development

Designers Get More Optimistic About Possibility of Fully 3D-Printed Yachts

Gyroscopic Stabilization & Smooth Boat Glides

Electric & Smarter Yachts

New Materials & Other Possibilities

Focus on Technologies to Improve Guest Experience

New Generation of Super-Yacht Owners Brings New Changes to Yachting Industry

Higher Demand for Multihulls Among Younger Yacht Owners

High Demand for Greener and Sustainable Yachts

Solar Power Emerges as Mega Trend in Global Yacht Industry

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Increased Interest of Yacht Owners in Exploring More Remote Destinations

Interest in Yacht Charters Poised to Grow in Post-COVID-19 World

Growing Trend Towards Taking a Staycation on a Yacht

Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth

Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience

Technological Advances Lead to New Generation of Sports Yachts

Floating Villas and Artificial Semi-Submersible Islands Gaining Widespread Traction

Advanced Cybersecurity Measures Gaining Prominence in Yacht Industry

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Support Yachts Find Favor

Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Preferred Material for Yachts

Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise

Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales

Yacht's Marine Electronics to Undergo Compelling Evolution Ahead

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 255 Featured)

Acq Group Holding S.A.

AB Yachts

ABD Aluminium Yachts

Abeking & Rasmussen Schiffs- und Yachtwerft SE

AdaYachtWorks

Agantur Shipyard - Ozkalay Yachts

Alexander Marine International (Ocean Alexander)

Alpha Marine Ltd.

Yacht Designers & Naval Architects

AluMarine Shipyard

Arcadia Yachts Srl

Arkin Pruva Yachts

Astilleros Astondoa SA

Axis Group Yacht Design, Inc.

Azimut Benetti Group

Baglietto SpA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59kgjz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.