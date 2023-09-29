Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030 - BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward Higher Efficiency

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The Services market has demonstrated a favorable trend recently, building on a positive historic review from 2015 to 2021. It encompasses diverse segments, including Software, Hardware, Commercial, Residential, and Industrial, all contributing to its overall growth. Additionally, the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market is poised for substantial expansion, with annual revenues projected to increase significantly from 2022 to 2030.

Services, a key segment analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a remarkable 15.3% CAGR, reaching US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Software segment is anticipated to grow at a 13.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.

The global Services market displays strong growth potential, with an estimated valuation of US$ Thousand in 2022, forecasted to expand significantly to US$ Thousand by 2030. This growth is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of % during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

These promising trends extend across diverse geographical regions, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In the U.S., the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2022, indicating substantial growth potential. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to achieve a market size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, driven by a remarkable CAGR of 18.3% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at rates of 10.1% and 10.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 13.6%.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term, Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World BEMS Industry

An Introduction to Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

BEMS Components

Advantages of BEMS

BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward Higher Efficiency

BMS & EMS: Complementary Technologies for Boosting Energy Efficiency

Key Concerns with BEMS

Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint

Worldwide Energy Efficiency Solutions Market by End-Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buildings, Industry, Transport, and Others

Riding High on Inherent Advantages, BEMS to Leap in Right Direction

Spiraling Demand for Electricity: The Underlying Factor Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management

Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Unwavering Focus on Energy Savings & Volatile Energy Prices to Catalyze BEMS Market in Long Term

BEMS Emerge as Indispensable Technological Component of Building Projects

Outlook

North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market

Favorable Legislative Regime Remains Primary Force behind Adoption of Smart Building Energy Management Solutions

Energy Efficiency Goals and Government Directives to Buoy European BEMS Market

Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum

World Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Competitive Scenario

Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence Point for Multiple Industries

Market Leaders Shape BEMS' Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation

BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings

Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings

ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market

Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors

BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems

Recent Market Activity

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions: A Major Growth Driver

Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market

Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption

Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth

BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement

Green Buildings Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector

Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, and Others

Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS

BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids

Global Smart Grid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) by Application (2013-2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of CAPEX for AMI/Smart Meters, Communications Infrastructure, Distribution Automation, Information Technology Systems, Substation Automation, and Others

BEMS & IoT Unleash Energy and Operating Efficiency Gains for Smart Buildings

Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure: A Potential Game Changer for BEMS Market

Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent

Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market for BEMS

Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles

Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel Growth for BEMS Market

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Building Energy Management Market: Key Trends

Digital Twinning

Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution

Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings (SMB) Landscape

Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager

Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space

Tunable White Lighting

Smart Lighting and Internet of Things

Energy Management Systems

Increasing Usage of Solar Energy

Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands

Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power

Role of Analytics and Data

Regulations and Standards: An Overview

Green Building Standards and Regulations

US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)

Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification

LEED Vs Green Globes

International Code Council's 2012 International Green Construction Code (IgCC)

ANSI/ASHRAE/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2011: Standard for the Design of High-Performance Green Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 189.1)

ICC 700-2012: 2012 National Green Building Standard (ICC 700)

The International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge

Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency

Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements

