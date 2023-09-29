Global Surgical Gloves Market Analysis Report 2023: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Gloves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

The global Surgical Gloves market is expected to exhibit strong growth, with projections estimating its value to double from US$3.6 Billion in 2022 to US$7.2 Billion by 2030.

This growth, represented by a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2030, is emphasized by trends in annual sales and demand from end-use sectors, particularly hospitals & clinics, which dominate the market. Within the segment breakdown, Nitrile Gloves are anticipated to witness a 10.3% CAGR, reaching a value of US$2.6 Billion by 2030.

Geographical analysis reveals notable market sales in regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with material-specific demand spanning nitrile, latex, vinyl, and others.

Specifically, the U.S. market is valued at US$1.2 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is predicted to achieve a market size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 12.1%.

Other key regions, including Japan and Canada, are forecasted to grow at CAGRs of 6.8% and 7.8% respectively, between 2022-2030. Meanwhile, Europe, with countries like Germany, is expected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR. The comprehensive report also delves deep into the strategies and positioning of 132 market competitors, providing a detailed competitive landscape.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions

US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand

Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves

Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021

Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surgical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Landscape

Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity in Billion Pieces

Top Glove Corporation's Glove Product Mix (FY 2021): Breakdown of Sales Revenue by Product Type

Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Surgical Gloves: A Prelude

Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside

Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities

Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 001-2010 (in %)

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018

Implementation of 'Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019

Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves

Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities

Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market

Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 132 Featured)

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AliMed, Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

Abena A/S

Angiplast Pvt., Ltd.

ASID BONZ GmbH

Adenna, Inc.

Adex Medical, Inc.

American Healthcare Products, Inc.

365 Healthcare

Barber Healthcare Limited

Akzenta International SA

Aurelia Gloves, A Division of Supermax

AlboLand Srl

