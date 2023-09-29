Polycarboxylic Acid Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global polycarboxylic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% and reach US $7.5 Billion by the end of 2033.



Polycarboxylic acids, like polycarboxylate superplasticizers, are advanced materials widely used in construction. What makes them superior to alternatives is their remarkable ability to reduce the amount of water needed in concrete without compromising its workability. This reduction in water content leads to stronger, more durable concrete structures. These acids also improve the concrete's workability, making it easier to handle and shape during construction. Importantly, they enhance the concrete's strength, making it resistant to various environmental factors such as freezing and thawing.

The Polycarboxylic Acid Market is driven by a thriving construction industry, especially in emerging economies, where these acids enhance concrete strength. Growing awareness of sustainable practices and ongoing research efforts also fuel market expansion. Additionally, increased investments in global infrastructure projects are propelling the demand for polycarboxylic acids, indicating a promising future for the industry.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 7.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.7% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Takeaways:

During the forecast period, the market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% which is due to the expansion of the industrial base in China and high R&D spending on the Chinese pharmaceutical industry.

The East Asia market occupied around 23.7% of the global market share in 2033.

The increasing desire for personal care and cosmetic items is a driving force behind the growth of the Polycarboxylic Acid Market in India.

Citric acid product type is expected to drive the demand for the polycarboxylic acid market due to the versatile applications of citric acid in the pharmaceutical industry.

High demand in the construction industry for enhancing concrete properties, growing awareness and adoption of sustainable construction practices, and continuous innovation through research and development efforts expanding its applications are some key factors that drive the Polycarboxylic Acid Market - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

Companies in the polycarboxylic acid production sector are consistently investing in research and development while concentrating on refining their production methods to enhance efficiency, lower expenses, and decrease environmental footprint.

In November of 2019, Perstorp Holding AB revealed the commissioning of a new facility in Gujarat, India, dedicated to the production of Penta (Pentaerythritol), including the sustainable grade Voxtar. The company aims to commence commercial production in the first quarter of 2022.



Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Acuro Organics Limited

Arkema

Cargill

Fuso chemical co ltd

Nippon shokubai co. ltd.

Roquette Freres

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.

Zibo Zhuoxing Enterprises Co., Ltd



Winning strategies

Using data analytics and market research means collecting and analyzing information about the Polycarboxylic Acid Market. This helps companies understand market trends and what customers want. By studying this data, businesses can make smart decisions about things like product development and pricing. This knowledge gives them an advantage in the market, leading to growth and success.

Mergers and acquisitions are crucial strategies in the Polycarboxylic Acid Market. They enable companies to expand their reach, access new technologies, and combine strengths for growth. By joining forces, companies can quickly gain new customers, enter different markets, and enhance their competitive edge.

Being adaptable and quick to respond to changes in the market, customer preferences, and regulations is crucial for long-term success. This means staying flexible in strategies and product offerings to seize new opportunities and navigate potential risks.



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Polycarboxylic Acid Market, presenting forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market Analysis By Product Type ((Citric Acid, Succinic Acid, Malonic Acid, Phthalic Acid, and Others (Butanetetracarboxylic acid, etc.)), By Application and By Region

