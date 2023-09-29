ThinkOn places No. 181 on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn is pleased to announce it placed No. 181 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. ThinkOn earned its spot with three-year growth of 264%.

“ThinkOn’s continued recognition as a fastest-growing company comes from our outcome-driven approach, which puts the strategic business goals of our channel partners and resellers first,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO of ThinkOn. “By serving partner needs, identifying unique challenges, and customizing solutions to fit the best outcomes for the customer, we streamline the path to innovation and transformation in a cloud-smart world. That’s how true partnerships work, and it’s how we grow together as partners. I’m incredibly grateful to all the Thinkers, partners, and resellers we work with here at ThinkOn.”

ThinkOn is a Canadian-owned and operated cloud solution provider (CSP) with a global data centre footprint that builds solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make data more resilient, secure, workable, and searchable.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “This year’s ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners.”

“This year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates this year’s winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

[About Think On, Inc.]

Think On, Inc. is a cloud solution provider with a global data centre footprint, focused on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. They will protect your data like it's their own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable. ThinkOn is Channel First and works with a global network of value-add resellers and managed service providers to provide creative, turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), DRaaS (Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service), and BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees.

