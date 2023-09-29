Respiratory protective equipment Market is estimated to be US$ 3.0 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4%. - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction:

Respiratory protective equipment are personal protective devices which are used to safeguard the individual wearer against inhalation of harmful substances at workplace. These equipment remove harmful substances from the air by filtration and provide clean air to breathe.

Growing industrialization across globe has given positive impact on target market growth. Further, increased infrastructure activities worldwide and rising awareness about workers safety has driven the demand for market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of respiratory hazards and stringent government regulations to reduce accidents and uncertainties in industries is anticipated to increase the demand for Respiratory Protective Equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In May 2022, Honeywell launched two new respiratory protection solutions such as ‘DC365 Small Surgical N95 Respirator’ to protect frontline workers and ‘RU8500X series’ a half mask respirator solution for healthcare workers. The new launched product has increased the Honeywell’s position in market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

Report Coverage:

Attributes Details Respiratory protective equipment Market Value (2020) US$ 1.7 billion Respiratory protective equipment Market Projected Value (2030) US$ 3.0 billion Respiratory protective equipment Market CAGR (2020– 2030) 7.4%

Segmentation:

By Product - Air Purifying Respirator (APR) (Unpowered Air-Purifying Respirators and Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)) and Supplied Air Respirators

Air Purifying Respirator (APR) (Unpowered Air-Purifying Respirators and Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)) and Supplied Air Respirators By End-user - Oil & Gas, Fire Services, Petrochemical/Chemical, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Healthcare, Mining, and Others

Key Market Dynamics:

Stringent Occupational Safety Regulations Health and Environmental Concerns Pandemic-Related Demand (COVID-19) Material Innovations Supply Chain Challenges Market Consolidation Global Economic Conditions Emerging Markets Environmental Sustainability

Impact of COVID-19 on the Respiratory protective equipment Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market. The surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 masks and respirators, led to supply shortages and increased production capacity. RPE became essential not only for healthcare workers but also for the general public, driving sales and innovation in the industry. The pandemic highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains, local manufacturing capabilities, and the need for quick adaptation to changing market dynamics. While the immediate surge in demand was significant, the long-term impact on the RPE market includes increased awareness of the need for quality respiratory protection and a potential shift toward more sustainable, reusable RPE solutions.

Analyst View:

Various companies are adopting keen measures for the well-being of employees encouraging global health and safety manufacturers and specialists to produce superior respiratory protection equipment. The demand for respiratory protective equipment has increased multifold due to the current pandemic condition which has boost the demand for market growth.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4434

Top leading players:

3M, Delta Plus Group, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber p.l.c, Bullard, DuPont, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd., ILC Dover, Alpha Pro Tech, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, and Polison Corporation.

Market Opportunities:

Pandemic Preparedness: Ongoing demand for RPE due to the need for preparedness in the face of potential future pandemics or health crises. Technological Advancements: Continued innovation in RPE materials and features, such as smart RPE with real-time monitoring. Sustainable Solutions: Growing market for environmentally friendly, reusable RPE to reduce waste. Emerging Markets: Opportunities in expanding industrial sectors in emerging economies. Healthcare Sector: The need for specialized RPE in healthcare settings, especially for infectious disease control.

You Can Customize this Report as per Your Requirement Click Here@

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4434

Conclusion:

The respiratory protective equipment market continues to experience robust growth driven by increasing awareness of respiratory health and occupational safety. Factors like ongoing pandemic concerns, industrial expansion, and stringent regulations have fueled the demand for respiratory protection. Key players are innovating to offer more efficient and comfortable solutions, while the market remains competitive. As industries prioritize worker safety, the respiratory protective equipment market is expected to thrive in the coming years.

Other Trending Reports:

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on: