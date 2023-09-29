Keyless Entry and RFID Technologies Dominate the Non-Biometric Segment in Vehicle Access Control Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Access Control - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Vehicle Access Control market is experiencing robust growth, with an estimated value of US$9.9 billion in 2022.

This market is projected to reach approximately US$19.1 billion by 2030, representing a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Vehicle Access Control systems encompass a range of technologies and solutions designed to manage and secure access to vehicles and parking facilities.

Segmentation by Access Control Type

Non-Biometric Systems : This segment is projected to record a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching a market size of US$15.9 billion by 2030. Non-biometric systems include technologies such as keyless entry, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and remote control access, which are widely used for vehicle access and security.

: This segment is projected to record a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching a market size of US$15.9 billion by 2030. Non-biometric systems include technologies such as keyless entry, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and remote control access, which are widely used for vehicle access and security. Biometric Systems: The biometric systems segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.6% over the next eight years. Biometric access control employs unique physiological characteristics, such as fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition, for secure vehicle access.

Regional Market Insights

United States : The U.S. Vehicle Access Control market is estimated at US$2.5 billion in 2022. The country's strong automotive industry and the increasing adoption of advanced access control technologies contribute to its market size.

: The U.S. Vehicle Access Control market is estimated at US$2.5 billion in 2022. The country's strong automotive industry and the increasing adoption of advanced access control technologies contribute to its market size. China : China is expected to experience remarkable growth in the Vehicle Access Control market, with a projected market size of US$4.2 billion by 2030. The rapid expansion of urban areas and the rising need for vehicle security drive this growth.

: China is expected to experience remarkable growth in the Vehicle Access Control market, with a projected market size of US$4.2 billion by 2030. The rapid expansion of urban areas and the rising need for vehicle security drive this growth. Japan : Japan is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, benefiting from its technologically advanced automotive sector and the deployment of advanced access control solutions.

: Japan is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, benefiting from its technologically advanced automotive sector and the deployment of advanced access control solutions. Canada : Canada's market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.8%, driven by increased investments in vehicle access control infrastructure.

: Canada's market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.8%, driven by increased investments in vehicle access control infrastructure. Germany: Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.9%. The country's strong automotive manufacturing industry fuels the demand for access control solutions.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global Vehicle Access Control market include:

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

CalAmp Corporation

dormakaba International Holding AG

Automatic Systems S.A.

ClearView Communications Ltd.

Deister Electronic GmbH

BioSec Group Ltd.

Delta Scientific Corporation

Biocom Control & Attendance

Deep Glint

Asura Technologies Ltd.

Axema Access Control

Conclusion

The global Vehicle Access Control market is on a growth trajectory, driven by the increasing need for secure and efficient vehicle access management in various sectors, including commercial, residential, and industrial. Non-biometric systems such as keyless entry and RFID play a significant role in this market, while biometric systems like fingerprint and facial recognition are gaining traction for enhanced security.

The United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany are prominent markets contributing to this growth, with expanding urbanization, technological advancements, and strong automotive industries as key factors. Key market players are innovating to provide cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving demands of vehicle access control, ensuring a competitive landscape.

As the global economy continues to recover, investments in infrastructure and security are expected to drive the adoption of Vehicle Access Control systems. This presents opportunities for both established players and emerging companies to capitalize on the growing market demand and contribute to the evolution of vehicle access management technologies.

