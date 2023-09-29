ThoughtExchange Clinches Fourth Consecutive Win on Canada’s Top Growing Companies List

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtExchange , the all-in-one engagement & survey platform, has secured a spot on Canada’s Top Growing Companies for an impressive fourth year, solidifying its stance through pioneering AI-powered analysis and engagement solutions.



“We’re thrilled to be recognized amongst Canada’s top growing companies for the fourth consecutive year,” said ThoughtExchange co-founder and CEO Dave MacLeod. “Our continued growth stems from our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that catalyze change.”

ThoughtExchange stands out as an innovator in engagement technology and problem-solving. Its quantitative and qualitative functionality pairs with AI to go beyond the surface-level data most platforms offer. The platform’s advanced tools are capable of analyzing data in real-time, providing leaders with immediate insights. These insights enable them to identify areas of agreement even on divisive topics, customize their communication, share summaries and reports, and receive suggested action steps—based on the data and insights gathered.

“This year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates this year’s winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

“Canada’s Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “This year’s ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners.”

Over the past five years, ThoughtExchange’s revenue has surged by 585%, with its customer base more than tripling as organizations prioritize enhancing their decision-making process and encourage inclusive problem-solving.

About ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange is the all-in-one engagement and survey platform powered by AI. The award-winning SaaS platform equips leaders with more powerful insights and better outcomes. Get both nuanced qualitative and robust quantitative data with instant in-depth analysis—in one platform. ThoughtExchange takes weeks off of your engagement processes by enabling nuanced engagement with groups of 10 to 10,000+. Access and analyze all of your data in one place, so you understand and address what’s most important to everyone. Today, ThoughtExchange’s customers span school districts representing millions of students across North America, and large public and corporate organizations.

Company website: https://thoughtexchange.com/

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.