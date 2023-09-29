Opioid Use Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecasts, 2032: Treatment, Drug Class, Therapies, Outlook, Pipeline Activities, Treatment Programs

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Use Disorder - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Treatment FDA-approved drugs such as Buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone have proven effective in treating Opioid Use Disorder, decreasing overdose rates. Evidence-based drug therapies are vital for those with moderate or severe OUD. If clinicians cannot provide such treatment, referrals should be made to specialized treatment providers.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology This section covers historical and forecasted epidemiological data from 2019 to 2032 for OUD in the US, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the UK, and Japan. Analysis includes gender, age, and severity-specific cases.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Drug Chapters This part of the report provides detailed analyses of marketed drugs for OUD, including emerging pipeline drugs. It encompasses clinical trials, pharmacological actions, collaborations, patents, and advantages or disadvantages of each drug.

Current Therapies Two key treatments are highlighted: SUBLOCADE by Indivior, a buprenorphine-based treatment administered once a month, and VIVITROL, an opioid antagonist developed to prevent relapse post opioid detoxification.

Emerging Drugs Braeburn Pharmaceuticals' CAM2038 is spotlighted as an upcoming treatment. This buprenorphine weekly or monthly injection promises flexibility in treatment, ensuring adherence while minimizing abuse and pediatric exposure risks.

Drug Class Insights OUD treatment primarily involves drugs with naltrexone, methadone, or buprenorphine. Buprenorphine offers dual functions, working both as an opioid agonist and antagonist. Methadone, a full opioid agonist, curbs opioid cravings and withdrawal. Naloxone belongs to opiate antagonists, blocking opiate effects.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Outlook Approximately only one in four individuals with OUD receive specialized care. Medications are essential in OUD treatment, with methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone being FDA-approved mainstays. Geographic variations exist in OUD treatment; for instance, Japan, unlike other countries, hasn't licensed OUD treatment.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Drugs Uptake Forecasts predict a medium uptake for CAM2038 in the US post-launch, with a peak share of roughly 13.5% within eight years.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Pipeline Development Activities The report identifies several therapeutic candidates at different stages of development, alongside analyzing key player activities in targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Development Activities Key insights on collaborations, acquisitions, licensing, and patent details for emerging OUD therapies are provided.

Opioid Reimbursement Despite the severity of OUD and increasing cases among Medicare enrollees, only about 20% of those afflicted receive Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD).

Opioid Treatment Programs Medicare and all state Medicaid programs cover OUD treatment by Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs). As of the SUPPORT Act of 2018, all state Medicaid programs are mandated to cover Medication Assisted Treatment services and medications from October 2020 to 2025. Still, state Medicaid programs apply medicine utilization controls.

Key Highlights:

Opioid use disorder is the chronic use of opioids that causes clinically significant distress or impairment. It consists of an overpowering desire to use opioids, increased opioid tolerance, and withdrawal syndrome when discontinued.

In 2022, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) was observed in the United States among the 7MM.

As per severity-specific cases, it was observed that mild cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) formed the highest number of cases across the 7MM region.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treated with buprenorphine or methadone replacement treatment, which reduces morbidity and mortality risk. Naltrexone helps prevent relapse whereas, Naloxone is used to treat opioid overdose.

In 2022, the market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) was found to be ~1,970 million in the 7MM. The market size is estimated to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Key Questions Answered



Market Insights

What was the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market share (%) distribution in 2019, and what would it look like in 2032? What are the contributing factors for this growth?

How will the drug CAM2038, affect the treatment paradigm of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

How will CAM2038 compete with already approved drugs in the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market?

What are the pricing variations among different geographies for approved and off-label therapies?

How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

What is the historical and forecasted Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Which type of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), as per severity, is the largest contributor to the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patient pool?

Which age group account for the major share of the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patient population? Or which age group is more susceptible to Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM?

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies

What are the current options for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)? What are the current guidelines for treating Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the US, Europe and Japan?

How many companies are developing therapies for treating Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stage of development for treating Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for emerging therapies for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

What is the cost burden of approved therapies on the patient?

What is the patient acceptability in terms of preferred treatment options as per real-world scenarios?

What are the country-specific accessibility issues of expensive, recently approved therapies?

What is the 7MM historical and forecasted market of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Pipeline Analysis

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size and Trends

Existing and Future Market Opportunity

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Report Key Strengths

Ten-Year Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Attribute Analysis

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT and Conjoint Analysis)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8m546

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.