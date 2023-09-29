Global Drone Identification Systems Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $311.9 Billion by 2030 - Opportunities in the Emergence of Network-Based Intrusion Detection & Prohibition Systems

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Identification Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Drone Identification Systems Market to Reach $311.9 Billion by 2030

Drone Identification Systems' Market Skyrockets from Estimated Valuation of US$13.4 Billion in 2022 Surges to a Predicted US$311.9 Billion by 2030

The drone identification industry is undergoing rapid growth, anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 48.2% from 2022 to 2030. Central to this boom is the diverse array of drone-related solutions ranging from mounting and ground stations to cutting-edge identification, detection, and countermeasures.

These applications are finding prominence across military, commercial, and homeland security domains. Segments such as Drone Mounting are expected to achieve a 39.3% CAGR, hitting US$70.4 Billion by 2030, while the Ground Station sector is set to climb at 52.1% CAGR over the upcoming eight years.

Geographical analysis pinpoints the USA with a market estimation of US$6 Billion in 2022, while China, with its rapid economic trajectory, is projected to reach US$64.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 65.4%. Other significant markets include Japan and Canada, with Europe's growth led by Germany's predicted 45.3% CAGR.

The competitive landscape, dominated by industry stalwarts like Aaronia AG and Dedrone, Inc., outlines the sheer potential and innovation within the drone identification arena.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Drone Identification Systems Market: Prelude

A Review of Select Drone Detection, Identification and Counter-UAS Technologies

Drone Identification Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Drone Identification Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Proliferation of Drones Triggers a Parallel Increase in Investments in the Development of Drone Countermeasure Technologies

Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2019

Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Drone Traffic Supported by Increased Commercial/Civil Applications to Step Up Drone Traffic Management Needs: Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Commercial Applications of Drones: A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in Commercial Space

Rise in Illegal Use of Drones Strengthens the Business Case for Drone Identification Solutions

Increased Frequency of Security Breaches by Drones Drive Demand for Drone Detection Systems

Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Drones & Counter Drone Technologies in Defense Applications

Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for Drones to Amplify the Need for Drone Identification Capabilities

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Drone Spending in the US: Breakdown of Expenditure (in $ Billion) by Department for FY2018 and FY2019E

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security Concerns to Drive Deployment of Drone Identification Technologies

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007 - 2017

Global Number of Fatalities from Terrorism: 2017

Imposition for Stricter Regulations for Drone Identification Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market

Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems - A Notable Development

High Growth Potential in Store for the Remote Drone ID System Market

Drone Surveillance Radar: A Widely Used Drone Identification Technology

Radar Systems for Small or Micro Drones

Drone Detection as a Service (DSaaS) Rises in Popularity Supported by the Benefits Offered by Cloud Based Service Models

Emergence of Network-Based Intrusion Detection & Prohibition Systems: Major Market Opportunity

Market Stands to Gain from Increased Penchant for Sensor-Driven Smart Detection Systems

Developments in Advanced Network-Based Detection Systems to Drive Market Growth

Tamper-Resistant Solution for Drone Identification & Tracking

Co-Locating Additional Systems for Safe Drone Operations

Technology Innovations, the Key to Sustained Growth in the Market

Use of 3D Technology

Counter-UAV Protection System Project for Airport

Fraunhofer Develops Modular Drone Detection and Assistance System (MODEAS)

Other Notable Developments

Promising Startups in Counter Drone Systems Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 82 Featured)

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Aselsan A.S.

Accipiter Radar Technologies, Inc.

Allen-Vanguard Corp.

Aveillant Ltd.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd.

Advanced Radar Technologies SA

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

DeTect, Inc.

DMT Radar & Security Systems

Dedrone, Inc.

HENSOLDT AG

IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A.

IGP bv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hz5vx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.