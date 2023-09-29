Crozier ranks as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual report

Collingwood, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leading consulting engineering firm in the land development and building industry, is pleased to be named on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Crozier is one of the top three consulting engineering firms named on this year’s list, which ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Crozier earned its spot with a 106% revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

“We are honoured to be recognized among Canada’s Top Growing Companies as we remain dedicated to fostering strategic and sustainable growth,” said Chris Crozier, Founder and CEO of Crozier. “Our longstanding commitment to growing careers and building communities has never been more critical as we work with clients and partners to meet the current and future needs of the housing market."

This recognition and Crozier’s ongoing, organic growth trajectory is a reflection of the company’s 20-year track record for delivering client-first engineering services for residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. From large scale land development engineering services to transportation planning and beyond, Crozier is working on industry-leading, progressive projects that are contributing to the critical need for housing and infrastructure across Ontario and the creation of vibrant communities. As an employee-owned company, Crozier equally prioritizes investing in people with innovative employee programs and strategic hiring.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “This year’s ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners.”

“This year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates this year’s winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting engineering firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier’s growing team of over 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, with offices in Milton, Toronto, Bradford, and Guelph, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. In 2023, Crozier was recognized as one of Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers by The Globe and Mail and Mediacorp Canada Inc. The competition recognizes employers who offer the best workplaces and forward-thinking human resource policies. The company continues to diversify with complementary services and expand its office presence geographically. To learn more about the company, visit cfcrozier.ca.

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

