Global Diabetic Food Market Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2028: How R&D is Revolutionizing Diabetic Food Choices as E-commerce Platforms Champion Accessibility

The global diabetic food market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2023-2028.

Diabetic foods are specifically designed with reduced carbohydrate and sugar levels to help manage blood sugar. Diabetes, a condition resulting from the body's inability to produce or effectively use insulin, can also impact various organs like the brain, eyes, and kidneys. Essential diabetic-friendly foods include whole grains, quinoa, oatmeal, and baked sweet potato, beneficial for both diabetics and those looking to prevent the condition.

The global diabetic food market is growing due to rising diabetes rates and increased health risk awareness. Particularly, the surge in obesity among young individuals is propelling this market's expansion. E-commerce growth and the rise of supermarkets make these products more accessible to consumers.

Key market growth drivers include:

Rising global diabetes prevalence and health risk awareness.

Increased obesity among youth due to sedentary lifestyles.

Enhanced R&D in diabetic food products leading to diverse offerings.

Thriving e-commerce and accessible retail avenues like supermarkets.

An expanding aging population with more disposable income.

Breakup by Product Type:

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Confectionery Products

Beverages

Snacks

Spreads

Others

Breakup by End Consumers:

Children

Adults

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

