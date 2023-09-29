Adamas One Engages Adeptus Partners, LLC as Auditor of Record

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. (Nasdaq: JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, announces that it has engaged Adeptus Partners, LLC as its auditor of record.



“We believe that Adeptus Partners possesses the depth and experience that are appropriate and required for our unique needs within the public market, and a proven track record for ensuring filings are done in a timely manner. We are enthusiastic to begin our work with this esteemed accounting firm,” commented Jay Grdina, Adamas One CEO.

About Adeptus Partners, LLC

Adeptus Partners, LLC is a solutions-based certified public accounting, advisory and business management firm serving individuals and corporations globally since 1985 with offices throughout the U.S. Its collaborative problem-solving approach and innovative strategies help clients make sense of their financial lives. Adeptus cultivates unique relationships with each client, accommodating specific needs and working to provide the personal attention, recognition and respect its clients expect and deserve. The firm supports the world’s top artists, entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, executives, and business organizations by providing bespoke concierge accounting, tax, business management and advisory services.

Located in the heart of a world-class business community, Adeptus presents clients with a quality alternative to the impersonal services of large, international firms. The firm is structured to service clients’ needs present day and as they grow and require more sophisticated accounting services. Through all stages of a company’s growth, from start-up through multi-state and international presence, Adeptus is able to assure clients and prospective clients’ quality, custom-tailored services across a broad spectrum of specialties and geographic locations.

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection. ™

Forward-Looking Statements

