Two Day Online Cosmetovigilance Training Course: Focus on Europe, the USA and the Rest of the World (February 5-6, 2024)

The regulations for cosmetic products globally have been in place for nearly 50 years and have been changing and growing worldwide.

Previously there had not been a requirement to test cosmetics in the same manner as medicines because of perceived lack of effect or 'danger' to the consumer.

The identification and analysis of adverse reactions (Serious Undesirable Effects (SUEs)), related to cosmetic products is a process that used to be mainly industry-driven. However, it is now the responsibility of manufacturers to determine that products and ingredients are safe before they are marketed, and to then collect reports of undesirable effects similar to the pharmaceutical industry, and conduct safety summaries of their products.

The rules that apply to cosmetics differ from country to country, including how to collate data for the Product Information File (PIF), safety reviews, causality assessments, reporting, and other areas of the legislation.

This course will provide a comprehensive overview of Cosmetovigilance in Europe, the USA and the Rest of the World (ROW). It will cover the applicable legislation, the regulatory requirements, what needs to be reported, the role of the Responsible Person, borderline products and promotional claims.

Essentially it will provide key guidance for manufacturers and distributors on how to comply with the regulatory requirements, and will be valuable for pharmaceutical and medical device companies looking to access the cosmetic market.

Benefits of Attending

Hear the differences in the global requirements

Understand Causality Assessments in Cosmetovigilance

Know how to manage The Product Information File (PIF)

Learn about Safety Signal Analysis

Understand the role and responsibilities of The Responsible Person for Cosmetovigilance

Discuss borderline products and cosmetics

Be aware of the advertising regulations for cosmetics

Who Should Attend:

Customer Call Personnel/Product safety/Product Complaints

Undesirable effect assessors

R&D

Regulatory affairs professionals

Quality control and assurance

Responsible persons

Agenda

Day 1

An Introduction to Cosmetovigilance

New EU Legislation

USA & Rest of World reporting

What needs to be reported

Data capture techniques

Causality Assessments in Cosmetovigilance

Legal basis for causality assessments

Types of causality

Where causality assessments appear

Determining causality

The Product Information File (PIF)

Availability and purpose

Composition

Maintenance and updates

Safety Signal Analysis - Part A - What is a Signal?

What is a signal?

Where to look for signals

Literature

Individual reports

Pre-Clinical findings

Safety Signal Analysis - Part B - The Signal and Actions?

Trending over time

Quality of the reports

Potential signals and their handling - communication

Regulators

Public

Borderline Products & Cosmetics

What is a borderline product?

What does this mean for Cosmetics

Safety reporting for a product that is Device and Cosmetic?

Day 2

Annual Product Safety Report

Product Safety Information

Subsections for the Safety Information

Product Safety Assessment

Information for the Safety Assessment

The Regulators Perspective for Cosmetovigilance

Regulatory Inspections for Cosmetics

USA

Europe

ROW

The Responsible Person for Cosmetovigilance

The role of the Responsible Person

Qualifications and Expectations from the Regulatory Agencies

The Practical Role of the Responsible Person for Cosmetovigilance

The role of the Responsible Person with: Ingredients, labelling and claims compliance Configuration and custody of the Cosmetic Product Information File (PIF) Configuration of the Cosmetic Product Safety Report (CPSR)



The Practical Role of the Responsible Person for Cosmetovigilance (continued)

The role of the Responsible Person with: Product notification on the Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP) Post-market surveillance Review of Nanomaterials and Carcinogenic, Mutagenic and Reprotoxic (CMR) substances



Promotional Claims for Cosmetics

The regulations for advertising cosmetics

Medical claims

Penalties for false advertising

Speakers:



Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.



Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 22 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, Graeme went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.



The last 11 years have been spent in his consultancy company, PharSafer Associates Ltd. During this time, Graeme has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.



