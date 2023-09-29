Historic Walnut Grove Farm is About Celebrating

KNOXVILLE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Historic Walnut Grove Farm is celebrating 36 years on the Knox County Scenic Drive, October 7 & 8, 14 & 15. Specializing in hand-made art, music, homemade food, homegrown produce, and family fun is the Barn Fest at Walnut Grove Farm. Local youth can showcase their talents at the “Kids Rock the Arts” contest. The farm, an official stop on the Knox County Scenic Drive, is located ½ mile north of Knoxville, IL. For an event schedule and directions go to www.Barn-Fest.com

“Kids Rock the Arts Contest” at Walnut Grove Farm is sponsored by Blick Art Materials and the Galesburg Community Arts Center during the Knox County Scenic Drive. Artists from kindergarten through the 12th grade are encouraged to bring their original art to the Galesburg Community Arts Center at 349 E Main by 6 PM, Tuesday, October 3rd. Their two-dimensional artwork will be displayed at Walnut Grove Farm and judged by art educator, Ana Fleming. Blick Art Materials will provide the winners with Blick Art Materials gift certificates. Further details about this contest can be found at www.Barn-Fest.com or by calling (309) 289-4770.

The Knox County Scenic Drive is a self-guided fall foliage tour that is a family tradition for thousands. The Drive began as a way to preserve and showcase the historic sites in the County, and today provides old-time family fun with demonstrations of traditional crafts and work skills. The event at Walnut Grove Farm, a National Register Farmstead, has evolved to include fine art, local foods, along with farm produce sales and kid activities.

“Kid fun” includes a mini ag fair presented by the Knoxville FFA on Saturday, October 7th. art make and take, storytelling and wagon rides. Enjoy Malley Farms homemade jams and small batch canned items and The Watering Hole food truck with chef’s creations for the Drive. Shop for original artisan creations, meet and chat with the artisans.

Live music is the Taproot Wranglers at 2 PM on Oct 7, John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder at 1 PM on October 8, David Berchtold at 1 PM on October 14, and The Hopes at 2 PM on October 15th.

“We have new artisans, foods, and great music showcased with a 36-year history of superb quality,” Jan King, show coordinator states. For a full schedule and artists’ info go to www.Barn-Fest.com, or call (309) 289-4770.

