Wolseley Canada Indigenous Student Bursary Reaches $150,000 Milestone

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada’s Indigenous Student Bursary reaches $150,000 milestone in its third year providing support for Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education.



Launched in 2021 in partnership with Indspire as part of Wolseley Canada’s recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day, the Indigenous Student Bursary is part of the Building Brighter Futures program. It provides funding for individual First Nation, Inuit and Métis students enrolled in full- and part-time studies in college, university, skilled trades, apprenticeships and technology programs.

“It is important to Wolseley Canada that we give back to the communities where we work and live,” says Kim Forgues, Vice President of Human Resources at Wolseley Canada. “We feel strongly that it is our corporate responsibility to help build stronger communities, and a key part of that is creating opportunities for young people to start a career. With this bursary program, we reflect on history and consider how we can better support Indigenous youth for a brighter future.”

Wolseley Canada annually contributes $25,000 to the fund, which the Government of Canada matches for a total of $50,000 each year.

For more information about the Wolseley Canada Indigenous Student Bursary or to apply, visit indspirefunding.ca. Applications deadlines are November 1, 2023, and February 1, 2024.

About Wolseley Canada

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express , and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG).

