Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability of the half-year financial report

Charenton-le-Pont, 29 September 2023

Availability of the half-year financial report

The Board of Directors of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits approved the financial statements for the first half of 2023 at its meeting on 28 September 2023.

The half-year financial report includes a half-year activity report, the consolidated half-year financial statements, the statutory auditors' report on the half-year financial statements and a statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

The half-year financial report is available in the Investors / Regulatory Information / Half-year Financial Report section.

