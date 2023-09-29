A Truth and Reconciliation Commitment Statement from Canada’s Leading Occupational Therapy Organizations Signals a New Path Forward

Ottawa, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 30, 2023, Canada’s leading occupational therapy organizations reaffirmed their dedication to Indigenous Peoples in Canada through addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of Canada’s Calls to Action with the announcement of a joint Occupational Therapy TRC Commitment Statement.

The document has been developed with leadership from the Occupational Therapy TRC Task Force’s Co-Chairs and Métis occupational therapists, Angie Phenix and Kaarina Valavaara, along with invited allies and members of the Boards of Directors of the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT), the Canadian Occupational Therapy Foundation (COTF), the Alliance of Canadian Occupational Therapy Professional Associations (ACOTPA), the Association of Canadian Occupational Therapy Regulatory Organizations (ACOTRO), and the Association of Canadian Occupational Therapy University Programs (ACOTUP).

The organizations acknowledge that “transforming our colonial reality must be a responsibility shared by all Canadians” and the Commitment Statement represents “beginning steps in embracing this shared responsibility” with acknowledgement of the harmful colonizing narratives, policies, and practices in the Canadian occupational therapy profession and a commitment to change within their respective mandates.

“We want to recognize the TRC Task Force’s collective will and their commitment to working together and building relationships while creating a shared way forward with actions that we hope will be a catalyst for continued, creative collaborations,” say Ms. Phenix and Ms. Valavaara.

The Co-Chairs call upon all occupational therapists (OTs), occupational therapist assistants (OTAs), students, and other readers of the Commitment Statement to take responsibility and action to support the respective leadership organizations.

“Commitments are only as good as the individuals taking action and it is up to all of us to find ways to advance reconciliation and justice in our own spheres of influence,” says Ms. Valavaara. “Collectively, let us hold ourselves, others, and our leadership accountable, to do better, and to continue to move toward Truth and Reconciliation.”

The TRC Task Force was guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of Canada Calls to Action, and the Final Report on the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in developing the statement.

“It is my hope that the actions outlined in the Commitment Statement will guide our organizations along with all OTs, OTAs, and students to embrace the critical learning and unlearning that needs to be undertaken as we increase our understanding of the impact of colonial actions on Indigenous Peoples and the subsequent intergenerational trauma many have endured,” says Karen Rebeiro Gruhl, a member of the OT TRC Task Force and a CAOT Board Director. “This public commitment offers a new path forward as we build upon the ongoing journey of reconciliation within Canada and is an encouraging first step as we acknowledge the truth of our complicity and seek to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Indigenous peoples across Canada.”

Click here to read the Occupational Therapy TRC Commitment Statement and here to view other TRC resources related to occupational therapy on CAOT’s website.

-30-

About the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists

The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is a national organization that supports more than 20,000 occupational therapists (OTs), occupational therapist assistants (OTAs), and students who work or study in Canada. We provide resources, services, and learning opportunities that assist OTs in achieving excellence in their professional practice. Additionally, CAOT provides leadership in the development and promotion of the occupational therapy profession in Canada and internationally.

About the Canadian Occupational Therapy Foundation

The purpose of the Canadian Occupational Therapy Foundation has always been to support research and scholarship in the field of occupational therapy. The Foundation focuses on generating, receiving, and maintaining funds and developing mechanisms for granting awards to individuals and organizations for research and scholarships, which impact clients.

About the Alliance of Canadian Occupational Therapy Professional Associations

The Alliance of Canadian Occupational Therapy Professional Associations (ACOTPA) is a national group made up of the seven provincial occupational therapy associations and CAOT’s four provincial/territorial Chapters.

About the Association of Canadian Occupational Therapy Regulatory Organizations

The Association of Canadian Occupational Therapy Regulatory Organizations (ACOTRO) is the national organization of occupational therapy regulators in Canada. Comprised of 10 provincial members, they work together to support legislated mandates to protect the public by regulating the practice of occupational therapy in their respective provinces. Through ACOTRO, the members collaborate to promote the best regulatory practices, build consistency across the country, heighten accountability to the public, and support each other in their efforts.

About the Association of Canadian Occupational Therapy University Programs

The Association of Canadian Occupational Therapy University Programs (ACOTUP) is a national organization of the 14 university programs in occupational therapy. ACOTUP promotes the health, productivity, and well-being of Canadians through collaboration in strategies and their implementation for excellence in occupational therapy and occupational science research and education. ACOTUP’s leadership shapes occupational therapy research and education to inform practice and policy and advances the science of occupation.