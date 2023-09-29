Naxos China Dedicated to promoting Chinese Local Music and Artists, Opening a New International Stage

Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naxos China is a subsidiary company under Kuke Music Holding Limited dedicated to promoting Chinese local music and artists, opening up a global stage through release of recordings, and artist management. Naxos China has partnered with numerous composers, musicians, music institutions, and orchestras, releasing many recordings & that feature representative works by Chinese composers and classical repertoire performances. They also introduce and support international musicians' concert tours and signing events in China. Through collaborations with both domestic and international platforms, Naxos China’s recordings enjoys a global coverage.

Naxos China also offers high-standard professional performance services, working with many artists such as Guqin players, violinists, cellists, pianists, and conductors. They have successfully organized approximately twenty performances and offline music events. July 2023, in collaboration with violinist Xiaoming Wang, the concertmaster of Philharmonia Zurich, Naxos China organized 8 concerts in 6cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and etc. and had delivered splendid performances to music enthusiasts.

As a joint venture of Naxos Music Group and Kuke, Naxos China will continue its commitment to promoting Chinese local music and artists, expanding their presence in the international market. By exploring modern and contemporary Chinese compositions, they aim to contribute to the global dissemination and development of Chinese music. They actively engage in community activities to enhance the public's appreciation of music.

In the future, Naxos China will continue to expand its network of collaboration, curate diverse and high-quality music recordings and showcase the talent of Chinese composers and performers. They are committed to maintaining a leading position in classical music industry, meeting the evolving environment and demands, driving the future development of Chinese music, enhancing cultural exchange, and enriching the international music stage.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services, with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

