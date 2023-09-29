Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance: Germany-Based mtex Brings Investments in Technology, Engineering, Machining to Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller, and mtex Antenna Technology USA announced that the antenna and telescope technology company will open a facility in Albuquerque to fulfill obligations to North American customers, including the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, MA.

Wiesbaden-based mtex hosted a delegation from New Mexico to announce the expansion on Sept. 28 at its facility in Leipzig. Those attending included Mark Roper, New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) Economic Division Director and City of Albuquerque Economic Development Director Max Gruner, both of whom have been instrumental in recruiting mtex to New Mexico.

The company plans to invest $16 million into its Albuquerque facility at the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The company will create a 70,000 square foot space for their self-developed manufacturing technology for high performance AI panels with a state-of-the-art machining center. They plan to have 62 employees and begin operations in 2027. The project is expected to have an economic impact of $182 million over 10 years.

“New Mexico is the optimal location for the company in terms of workforce, education, livability, business operating costs, and logistical transportation connections to U.S. customers,” mtex Antenna Technology CEO Lutz Stenvers said. “We are bringing investments in technology, engineering, and machining to Albuquerque. We feel that it’s the place to be right now as we look forward to possible collaborations with University of New Mexico, engineering schools such as New Mexico Tech, and other high-tech companies.”

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), a non-profit economic development organization, assisted mtex in its expansion planning to New Mexico.

“The greater Albuquerque region is paving the way to becoming a top location for innovation industry investment,” said Danielle Casey, President & CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA). “With over 16,000 jobs in industries which complement the aerospace cluster in greater Albuquerque, this investment further augments the economic environment of greater Albuquerque and is a huge win for the region and the state of New Mexico.”

“New Mexico is the place to be for advanced science and engineering, and now these high-paying jobs are coming to New Mexico as mtex and other companies tap into New Mexico’s skilled workforce and our long history of scientific innovation,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

Stenvers also recognized the strong partnerships the company has developed with city and state officials. “I must also underline, thanks to Max Gruner, Mark Roper, and their teams that we feel really welcome as a foreign company coming to Albuquerque. Having a direct personal connection and being guided and supported is for us an important element in our growth story.“

“Together with our partners, we’re making investments that are transforming Albuquerque’s economy and creating more pathways to success for our families,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “We continue to foster a welcoming tech ecosystem so that we can bring good paying, advanced manufacturing jobs like these to our community.”

“Albuquerque’s existing strengths and infrastructure allow us to prioritize advanced manufacturing, and welcome companies like mtex to a built tech environment,” Gruner said.

“We offer unparalleled advantages in this industry, including a robust workforce, universities graduating top tech candidates, and proximity to complimentary, supportive institutions.”

mtex has been awarded a $1 million state grant from the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) job-creation fund to assist with land, building, and infrastructure costs. The City of Albuquerque has pledged an additional $300,000 from its municipal LEDA funds. The awards will be paid out as the company meets economic development and job-creation benchmarks.

The City of Albuquerque is the fiscal agent for the project.

mtex develops and manufactures telescopes for astronomy and geodesy, as well as special antennas for demanding applications. It also supplies antenna systems and ground stations for satellites or spacecraft communications for industry, research, and government agencies. This also includes comprehensive services such as engineering, installation, maintenance, upgrades, and after-sales services.

The mtex contract with NRAO is part of the Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA) project to build the largest radio astronomy facility in the Northern Hemisphere with over 200 additional antennas.

NRAO Director Tony Beasley said the partnerships coming together in New Mexico will sustain scientific discovery for future generations. NRAO has already signed an agreement with the University of New Mexico to explore data housing, internships, and training for astronomy, engineering, and other STEM students.

“New Mexico has shown its commitment to its future on the international scientific stage by investing in this new mtex facility,” Beasley said. “With National Science Foundation support and Associated Universities, Inc. oversight, NRAO instruments have called New Mexico home for over 40 years. With the development of the ngVLA, we will continue to do so for many decades to come. Knowing that part of the production of our ngVLA antennas will happen right here in Albuquerque gives us an even more solid foundation to create the next great instrument for the astronomy community.”

mtex has also been awarded a contract to expand the Next Generation Event Horizon Telescope (ngEHT) by designing and adding up to five antennas to locations around the world, linking the technology to enable sharper images and better understand black holes. Lutz said a second facility for testing and integration for telescope and satellite ground stations is also being planned in the vicinity of the Sandia Science & Technology Park. The new mtex facility in Albuquerque will also play a major role for the integration and testing of these new submm Telescopes. With this development, New Mexico becomes a hot spot for building high-precision telescopes for scientific application.

About AREA

AREA is a private, nonprofit membership organization whose mission is to recruit business and industry, help local companies grow and generate quality jobs and opportunities throughout the Albuquerque metro area. AREA provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 240 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. For more information about AREA, visit www.abq.org or call 505-705-3777.