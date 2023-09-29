Publication of Interim Financial Results

The Board of Global InterConnection Group Limited announces the release of its Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
A copy of the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 are available on the Company’s website: www.globalinterconnectiongroup.com
PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION
For more information, please contact:
Company enquiries to:
chrissie.boyle@globalinterconnectiongroup.com
or
First Floor, 10 Lefebvre Street St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 2PE
Media inquiries to:
James Culverhouse EQ
James.culverhouse@eqcorp.co
+44 20 7223 1100 / +44 7912 508 322
Attachment