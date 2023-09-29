IFIC supports CSA’s proposal to require diversity reporting of corporate governance representation of five designated groups

Toronto, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today made a submission to the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) in support of expanded diversity disclosure for publicly listed companies.

The submission is in response to the CSA’s Proposed Amendments to Form 58-101F1 Corporate Governance Disclosure of National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices and Proposed Changes to National Policy 58-201 Corporate Governance Guidelines.

IFIC supports the proposal to expand the current corporate governance disclosure requirements to include specified designated groups in addition to the disclosure regarding women that is already required. The expanded rules would require mandatory reporting on the representation of women, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons, persons with disabilities, and LGBTQ2SI+ persons on boards and in executive officer positions.

“Because of the importance of consistent and comparable diversity-related information, IFIC is in favour of the proposed amendments that would require mandatory reporting,” said IFIC President and CEO Andy Mitchell.

Investment managers can benefit from this information to inform investment decision-making, to assess investment risks and opportunities of individual issuers, and to guide corporate engagement and proxy-voting activities.

Investment managers also sometimes require diversity-related information from the issuers they are invested in to monitor their own performance and objectives. Investment managers are serving investors, both institutional and retail, who increasingly have preferences or expectations with respect to diversity. Reliable information and data are important to ensure alignment between preferences and investments.



