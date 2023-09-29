Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $0.9 Million For the Three Months June 30, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.9 million, or $19.65 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.3 million, or $6.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2023 was $817.82, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $775.49 at June 30, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $1.4 million from $5.1 million a year ago to $6.5 million.   

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.1 million moving from $2.7 million to $3.8 million and gross written premiums increased $47.7 million, moving from $116.6 million to $164.3 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs and rate increases. Quarter to Date loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 71.4% to 65.4%.  

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, operating expenses remained constant at $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
            
            
        June 30, 2023  December 31, 2022
Assets        
            
  Investments:      
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $117,404   $97,646 
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   -    2,708 
  Cash and cash equivalents   38,375    32,212 
  Restricted cash   4,312    3,968 
  Accrued investment income   677    455 
  Premiums receivable   129,832    94,704 
  Deferred insurance premiums   177,777    132,602 
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net   269,813    248,234 
  Deferred policy acquisition costs   6,236    4,029 
  Intangible assets   4,800    4,800 
  Goodwill    33,050    33,050 
  Other assets   4,549    3,978 
   Total Assets  $786,825   $658,386 
            
            
Liabilities and Equity      
            
 Liabilities:      
  Loss and loss expense reserve  $265,768   $253,886 
  Deferred commission income   4,465    2,661 
  Unearned premiums   185,136    137,929 
  Ceded premium payable   131,539    88,117 
  Payable to general agents   6,633    5,469 
  Funds withheld   114,484    99,409 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   18,495    16,499 
  Notes payable   21,021    18,021 
  Non-owned interest in VIE   300    300 
  Interest payable   564    464 
   Total Liabilities   748,405    622,755 
            
 Shareholders' Equity:      
  Common shares   4,698    4,698 
  Additional paid-in capital   189,179    189,179 
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (3,804)   (4,240)
  Retained deficit   (157,106)   (159,459)
   Total Shareholders' Equity   32,967    30,178 
  Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries   5,453    5,453 
  Total Equity   38,420    35,631 
            
            
   Total Liabilities and Equity  $786,825   $658,386 
            
            
  See Notes to June 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
            


 American Overseas Group Limited 
 Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 (unaudited) 
 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
                 
                 
         Three months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 
          2023  2022   2023  2022 
  Revenues           
                 
   Net premiums earned  $6,529 $5,093  $12,117 $10,181 
   Fee income   3,832  2,709   7,656  6,004 
                 
   Net investment income   178  101   340  32 
   Net realized gains on investments   25  248   437  237 
   Other income   11  55   39  895 
                 
                 
    Total revenues   10,575  8,206   20,589  17,349 
                 
  Expenses           
   Losses and loss adjustment expenses   4,268  3,639   7,842  6,904 
   Acquisition expenses   1,993  1,653   3,752  3,351 
   Operating expenses   2,820  2,758   5,576  5,779 
   Interest expense   571  451   1,067  902 
                 
    Total expenses   9,652  8,501   18,237  16,936 
                 
                 
 Pre-tax net profit / (loss)  $923 $(295) $2,352 $413 
   Income tax (expense)   -  -   -  - 
                 
 Net profit / (loss) before dividends   923  (295)  2,352  413 
   Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary   -  -   -  - 
                 
                 
 Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders  $923 $(295) $2,352 $413 
                 
                 
  Net profit / (loss) per common share:          
  Basic    $19.65 $(6.28) $50.07 $8.79 
  Diluted     19.65  (6.28)  50.07  8.79 
                 
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:         
  Basic     46,979  46,979   46,979  46,979 
  Diluted     46,979  46,979   46,979  46,979 
                 
 See Notes to June 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
                 