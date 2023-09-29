Investigation of Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Morphic Holding, Inc. (“Morphic” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MORF) complied with federal securities laws. On September 22, 2023, the Company released abstract data from its EMERALD-1 Phase 2a trial for its drug candidate, MORF-057. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Morphic stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/morphic/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

