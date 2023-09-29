King Global Ventures Inc. Announces Appointment of CFO

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV: KING) (OTC: KGLDF) (FSE: 5LM1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jimmy Jeon as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Mr. Jeon replaces Mr. Victor Hugo, who has served as CFO since August 2020. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Hugo for fulfilling that role and to express its appreciation for his service.



Mr. Jeon currently works with Marrelli Support Services Inc. where he provides CFO, accounting, compliance, and management advisory services to numerous public trading companies on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Jeon is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfred Laurier University, specializing in accounting. Mr. Jeon has over 6 years’ experience in various sectors, with responsibility for accounting budgeting, financial reporting and disclosures.

Properties:

King Global’s projects include 100% interest in the Gold Boulder exploration project:



The Gold Boulder Prospect consists of four contiguous claim blocks (100 ha) and is located near the small town of Glenwood in Central Newfoundland. Geologically the property is underlain by siliciclastic sediments of the Davidsville Group which is the same geological belt which hosts New Found Gold’s (NFG) high grade Queensway project. The entire prospect is bound on all side by New Found Gold Corp.

York Gold Property in Quebec:

The York Gold Property is comprised of 77 claims exceeding 40 sq. Km. The property is on trend between Azimut’s Elmer Property and the Eleonor Gold Mine. The Eleonor Mine is hosted by rocks similar to the clastic sediments known to host the Ukaw gold showings.

About King Global Ventures

Additional information about King Global Ventures can be viewed at the Company's website at www.kingtsxv.com or at www.sedar.com.

The technical contents of this news release were approved by Andrew Lee Smith, Bsc., P.Geo, ICD.D, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of the financing, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.