Friday at the Rennsport Reunion 7: The 911 GT3 R rennsport makes its global public debut

Monterey, California, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second day of the seventh running of the Rennsport Reunion was celebrated in style as one of the most extreme 911s ever created – the new 911 GT3 R rennsport – made its global public debut.

Revealed to the media last night, the 911 GT3 R rennsport develops 611 hp and revs to a peak of 9,400 rpm. Equipped with race bodywork and just one seat, the car was developed by enthusiasts for enthusiasts and focuses entirely on uncompromised track use. Just 77 cars will be built. Fittingly, the 911 GT3 R rennsport made its public debut on track – its mighty exhaust note reverberating around the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with Jörg Bergmeister behind the wheel.

“It was awesome to stretch the legs of the new 911 GT3 R rennsport today – the car felt completely at home here,” said Jörg Bergmeister after the car’s debut. “Even on exploratory laps, not really pushing too hard, the power, the grip, the braking performance and aero are just incredible. Most of all, that sound! Even in the car it sounds like a real beast – it really makes you feel alive!”

Tonight, competing with the volume of the 911 GT3 R rennsport, will be the open air viewing of the new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie in the central area of Rennsport, called the Park in the Paddock. The family event will be complimented by props from the movie – with Mirage, the 911 created for the latest instalment of the franchise, present, along with model Autobots standing tall above the audience.

The action returns tomorrow for the third day of Rennsport – breaking news, image galleries and footage can be found here.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, one Porsche Studio and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachments