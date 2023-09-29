Volaris successfully completes Ps. $1.5 billion Asset-Backed Trust Notes Offering

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, has successfully concluded the issuance of 15 million asset-backed trust notes (the “ Trust Notes ”) in Mexico under the ticker VOLARCB 23, totaling Ps. $1.5 billion.



This is the third offering under the program authorized by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission for an amount of up to Ps. $5.0 billion.

These Trust Notes are backed by future collection rights under agreements entered with credit card processors for the sale of airline tickets and other related services through VISA and Mastercard credit cards, through our internet portal, travel agencies, call centers and sales offices.

The Trust Notes were rated "HR AA+ (E)" and "AA+/M(e)" by the rating agencies HR Ratings de México, S.A. de C.V. and Verum Calificadora de Valores, S.A.P.I. de C.V., respectively, and have a five-year maturity term and carry an interest rate of 28-day TIIE (interbank rate) + 215 basis points.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to purchase, nor shall there be or give rise to the possibility of any sale of the Trust Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration under the laws governing financial instruments in such jurisdiction.

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 245 and its fleet from 4 to 125 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com.

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

