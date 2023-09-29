Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for October 2023

| Source: Direct Energy Regulated Services Direct Energy Regulated Services

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for October 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for October is approximately 29% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $54.35 or 15% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 18.200 2.284 20.484
Commercial 17.958 2.445 20.403
Industrial 17.555 2.171 19.726
Farm 18.009 2.655 20.664
Irrigation 17.305 -0.008 17.297
Oil & Gas 17.508 1.971 19.479
Lighting 14.881 1.583 16.464
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 18.009 2.436 20.445
Borradaile REA 18.009 3.622 21.631
Braes REA 18.009 2.686 20.695
Claysmore REA 18.009 3.327 21.336
Devonia REA 18.009 3.155 21.164
Heart River REA 18.009 1.840 19.849
Kneehill REA 18.009 2.586 20.595
Mackenzie REA 18.009 2.179 20.188
Myrnam REA 18.009 1.850 19.859
Zawale REA 18.009 1.589 19.598 

 

            











    

        

        
