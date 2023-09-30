Confectionery Packaging Market (New Insights Report) Size to Surpass $ 32.84 Billion by 2030 which is Globally Booming with Strong Growth | Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Confectionery Packaging Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Packaging Type (Flexible And Rigid packaging), By Material Type (Glass, Aluminum Foil, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, And Others), By Confectionery Type (Chocolate, Sugar, Gums, And Others), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global confectionery packaging market size was valued at about USD 22.14 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 32.84 billion by 2030.”

Confectionery Packaging Market Overview:

Confectionery packaging refers to the designs and materials used to encase confectionery items such as gum, chocolate, and other sweets. Packaging aids in the marketing, branding, preservation, and protection of confectionery products. There are numerous types of confectionery packaging, including tins, jars, wrappers, pouches, bags, and cartons.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 22.14 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 32.84 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.06% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Amcor plc., Bemis Company Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles, Coveris Holdings S.A., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Others. Segments Covered By Packaging Type, By Material Type, By Confectionery Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

Restoration of the bakery industry is driving the growth of the global confectionery packaging market.

Based on the packaging type, the flexible packaging segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

Based on the material type, the plastic segment is blooming at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

Based on the confectionery type, the chocolate confectionery segment is likely to dominate the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Restoration of the bakery industry is likely to drive the growth of the global market

Bakeries are reviving their businesses by innovating gluten-free baked goods, whole grain bread, and artisanal bread with unique flavors and flavor combinations to accommodate to consumers' shifting preferences. To attract health-conscious customers, manufacturers are incorporating healthier ingredients and eliminating preservatives, sugar, and other harmful products.

However, such a landscape is expected to propel the growth of the global confectionery packaging market during the forecast period. For example, in October 2020, Las Vegan unveiled a new chocolate bar made entirely without silverware. The business intends to implement three production lines: cocoa beans, pistachios, nuts, and chocolate bars.

Restraints

Increasing health consciousness among people is expected to restrain the growth of the global market

Consumers are becoming more health conscious because of the increasing number of diseases all across the globe. People are looking forward to the low sugar and low-calorie confectionery products, which is likely to hamper the growth of the confectionery packaging industry. Moreover, the regulatory complaints related to food packaging material further add complexity to the industry.

Browse the full "Confectionery Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Packaging Type (Flexible And Rigid packaging), By Material Type (Glass, Aluminum Foil, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, And Others), By Confectionery Type (Chocolate, Sugar, Gums, And Others), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" Report



Confectionery Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global confectionery packaging market can be segmented into packaging type, material type, confectionery type, and region.

By packaging type, the market can be segmented into flexible and rigid packaging. The flexible packaging segment can further be bifurcated into pouches, liners, stick packs & sachets, wrappers, and others. The rigid packaging segment can be bifurcated into containers, trays, corrugated boxes, folding cartons, and others.

By material type, the market can be segmented into glass, aluminum foil, metal, paper & paperboard, plastic, and others. Plastic is the fastest-growing segment in the confectionery packaging industry. Plastic packaging is a more cost-effective option in terms of production and purchase as compared to other alternatives like metal or glass.

By confectionery type, the market can be segmented into chocolate, sugar, gums, and others. The chocolate confectionery segment accounts for the largest share of the global confectionery packaging market.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global market

The confectionery packaging industry in North America is dynamic and highly competitive. This is due to the fact that it encompasses numerous formats of packaging materials that are tailored to meet the needs of end users. However, the regional market is enormous and is driven by the rising demand for confectionery products. As they make their purchasing decisions, consumers in the region anticipate attractive and convenient packaging.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate in the future years due to its diverse and rapidly expanding economy. The region is experiencing an increase in demand for confectionery products and innovative packaging solutions for a variety of reasons. Population growth is a significant factor in the expansion of confectionery products.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Confectionery Packaging market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Confectionery Packaging market include;

Amcor plc.

Bemis Company Inc.

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

The global Confectionery Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Packaging Typ

Flexible packaging

Rigid packaging

By Material Type

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Others

By Confectionery Type

Chocolate

Sugar

Gums

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Confectionery Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Confectionery Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Confectionery Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Confectionery Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Confectionery Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

