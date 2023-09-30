[Latest] Plant Based Iron Supplements Market Size Will Attain USD 383.62 Million by 2030 Growing at 6.14% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Plant Based Iron Supplements Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Form (Syrup, Capsules, Liquid, And Tablets), By Application (Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition, And Additional Supplements), By Type (Ferric Sulphate, Ferric citrate, Ferrous Gluconate, Ferrous Sulphate, And Others), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Plant Based Iron Supplements Market size was valued at about USD 237.48 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 383.62 million by 2030.”

Plant Based Iron Supplements Market Overview:

Plant supplements are dietary supplements derived from plant-based iron sources. These supplements are optimal for vegans who have trouble obtaining enough iron from their normal diet. Iron is a crucial mineral that aids in a variety of physiological processes, including the production of hemoglobins and the enhancement of energy metabolism.

Iron supplements for vegans are derived from seeds, nuts, whole cereals, and legumes. Additionally, these iron supplements are available in liquid, powder, tablet, and capsule form. Consumers can choose based on their individual preferences and consumption convenience.

Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research

Growing awareness of water quality is expected to positively influence the growth of the global plant-based iron supplements market.

Based on the form, the tablet segment is likely to dominate the global market.

Based on the application, the sports nutrition segment is blooming at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

Based on the type, the ferrous gluconate accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Plant Based Iron Supplements Market: Growth Drivers

Rising popularity of plant-based diets is likely to stimulate the expansion of the global market

The growing popularity of vegan diets has considerably broadened the customer base for plant-based supplements, which is likely to be a major factor in the expansion of the global market for plant-based iron supplements. Vegans have a significant demand for plant-based iron supplements in order to meet their daily nutritional requirements.

In addition, the growing emphasis on health and wellness has substantially increased people's awareness of proper nutrition. Therefore, consumers anticipate dietary supplements that can promote their overall health. For example, Garden of Life introduced Blood Builder Liquid in 2021. It is a non-constipating iron supplement designed to maintain energy levels while being gentle on the stomach.

Plant Based Iron Supplements Market: Restraints

Competition from traditional supplements is likely to hamper the growth of the global market

Traditional iron supplements utilize synthetic forms of iron. However, plant-based iron supplements are entirely distinct, which is likely to inhibit the development of the plant-based iron supplements industry because consumers are accustomed to conventional products.

In addition, plant-based iron supplements are a bit more expensive than conventional supplements due to their distinct sourcing and production processes. The higher production costs are likely to discourage cost-conscious consumers worldwide.

Plant Based Iron Supplements Market: Segmentation

The global plant-based iron supplements market can be segmented into form, application, type, and region.

By form, the market can be segmented into syrup, capsules, liquid, and tablets. The tablet segment is likely to dominate the plant-based iron supplements industry because of its high popularity among common people. It is the most widely consumed form of any supplement.

By application, the market can be segmented into medicinal supplements, sports nutrition, and additional supplements. The sports nutrition segment is blooming at a high rate and is projected to dominate the plant-based iron supplements industry in the forthcoming years. Sports drinks are landing in the top-selling category, followed by protein bars and powders. These nutrients are gaining popularity among active individuals and athletes who are looking forward to enhancing their recovery or performance.

By type, the market can be segmented into ferric sulphate, ferric citrate, ferrous gluconate, ferrous sulphate, and others. Ferrous gluconate accounts for the largest share of the global market. Ferrous gluconate is basically an iron supplement usually used to treat the issues of iron deficiency. It is added to vegan iron supplements to help people avoid upset stomach and constipation problems, which usually happen when an individual is on supplements. These products come in the form of tablets, which can be taken orally.

By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030"



Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the global market

North America holds the largest proportion of the global market for plant-based iron supplements due to the increasing popularity of plant-based diets. Increasing concerns regarding animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and human health are the primary drivers of demand.

In addition, the rising incidence of iron deficiency is likely to impact the regional market's growth trajectory. Occasionally, plant-based diets are unable to provide the body with enough iron, resulting in a demand for plant-based iron supplements.

In the future years, Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate due to the presence of diverse cultural diets. However, the region is primarily comprised of vegetarians, and as a result, exponential growth is anticipated during the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Plant Based Iron Supplements market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Plant Based Iron Supplements market include;

Mary Ruth Organics

Global Healing

Nuzest

Vitron-C

Floradix

Garden of Life

Nature's Plus

VegLife

MegaFood

Gaia Herbs

Solgar

Deva Nutrition

Thorne Research

NATURELO

The global Plant Based Iron Supplements market is segmented as follows:

By Form Segment Analysis

Syrup

Capsules

Liquid

Tablets

By Application Segment Analysis

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

By Type Segment Analysis

Ferric Sulphate

Ferric citrate

Ferrous Gluconate

Ferrous Sulphate

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Plant Based Iron Supplements industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Plant Based Iron Supplements Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Plant Based Iron Supplements Industry?

What segments does the Plant Based Iron Supplements Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Plant Based Iron Supplements Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

