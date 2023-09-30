[Latest] Smart Water Bottle Market Size Will Attain USD 145.20 Million by 2030 Registering a Promising CAGR of 18.71% - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors | Global Smart Water Bottle Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Smart Water Bottle Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Polymer, Metal, Stainless Steel, Flexible Films, Glass, And Others), By Technology (Sensors And Lights), By Price Range (Low, Medium, And High), By Sales Channel (Offline And Online Retail), By Components (Hydration Tracking, Hardware, And In-Built), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global smart water bottle market size was valued at about USD 36.94 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.71% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 145.20 million by 2030.”

Smart Water Bottle Market Overview:

The smart water bottle is a technologically-enabled water bottle designed to assist individuals in monitoring and improving their hydration behaviors. These bottles are equipped with sophisticated features and technologies to provide real-time data and water consumption reminders. The smart water bottles are equipped with sensors that measure the amount of liquid consumed, synchronizing the data with mobile applications and enabling individuals to monitor their daily hydration levels.

Key Insights from Primary Research

Health-conscious millennials are proactive about their health. This age group prefers technology-enabled smart water bottles, which is helping the worldwide smart water bottle market grow.

Based on the type, the polymer type segment is likely to dominate the global market.

Based on the technology, the sensor segment is blooming at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of price range, the mid-range segment is blooming at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

Based on the sales channel, the online distribution channel is gaining maximum traction among users in the market.

On the basis of component, the hydration tracking segment is expected to observe a notable development in the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Smart Water Bottle Market: Growth Drivers

Millennials are driving the growth of the global market

Health-conscious millennials are proactive about their health. This age group prefers technology-enabled smart water bottles, which is helping the worldwide smart water bottle market grow. These bottles track health data like hydration.

This age group is tech-savvy and comfortable, so they readily adopt connected products and smartphone apps. Smart water bottles are essential for athletes and fitness aficionados, and millennials are big sports fans. Thus, such an environment may spur industry growth in the next years.

Restraints

High cost is expected to hamper the growth of the global market

Smart water bottles are more expensive than traditional Water bottles due to the adoption of advanced technology in the product. However, this cost barrier is a significant challenge for price-conscious customers, which is likely to restrain the growth of the smart water bottle industry.

Smart Water Bottle Market: Segmentation

The global smart water bottle market can be segmented into type, technology, price range, sales channel, components, and region.

By type, the market can be segmented into polymer, metal, stainless steel, flexible films, glass, and others. The polymer type segment accounts for the largest share of the smart water bottle industry. The polymer-based water bottles are more durable, affordable, and lightweight. By technology, the market can be segmented into sensors and lights. The sensor segment is likely to dominate the global smart water bottle market during the anticipated period.

By price range, the market can be segmented into low, medium, and high. The mid-range segment is predicted to dominate the market. The smart water bottle industry is still in its nascent stage. The developed countries are posing a huge demand for these smart water bottles, while on the other hand, there is a lack of awareness in the underdeveloped nations, which is likely to restrict the demand for the high-priced bottles in the market.

By sales channel, the market can be segmented into offline and online retail. The online distribution channel is gaining maximum traction among users in the market. By component, the market can be segmented into hydration tracking, hardware, and in-built. The hydration tracking segment is expected to observe a notable development in the smart water bottle industry in the forthcoming years.

Smart Water Bottle Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Polymer, Metal, Stainless Steel, Flexible Films, Glass, And Others), By Technology (Sensors And Lights), By Price Range (Low, Medium, And High), By Sales Channel (Offline And Online Retail), By Components (Hydration Tracking, Hardware, And In-Built), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030



Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the global market in the coming period

North America is experiencing a high growth rate in the global smart water bottle market due to economic growth and product innovations. Moreover, the industry is largely driven by people's growing awareness of the importance of hydration. People in the region are currently adopting an eco-friendlier and healthier lifestyle, which is expected to generate a substantial demand for smart water bottles in the future years.

Startups and established companies are entering the North American market because of the presence of a larger customer base in the region. In addition, constant product innovations such as temperature control, smartphone connectivity, and hydration monitoring, among others, are likely to positively impact the regional market's growth trajectory.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to develop steadily in the coming years due to the region's increasing adoption of technology-enabled products. People's increasing disposable income is causing a rapid transformation in their lifestyle.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Smart Water Bottle market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Smart Water Bottle market include;

HidrateSpark

HydraCoach

Thermos

MyHydrate

Moikit

Trago

Ozmo

ICE WATER

Aquagenie

Adheretech

Groking Lab Limited

Caktus Inc.

Open-2 Llc.

Out Of Galaxy Inc.

