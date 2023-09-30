Vegan Pasta Sauce Market Size Will Attain USD 512.37 Million by 2030, Registering a Promising CAGR of 8.89% - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Vegan Pasta Sauce Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales And Direct Sales), By End User (Travel Supplies, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, And Catering), And Household Consumers), By Source (Lemon, Coconut, Tomato, And Others), By Nature (Conventional And Organic), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global vegan pasta sauce market size was valued at about USD 256.98 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 512.37 million by 2030.”

Vegan Pasta Sauce Market Overview:

Vegan pasta sauces contain no animal-derived ingredients and are derived wholly from plants. It is well-liked by vegans and those who desire to eliminate the consumption of animal products from their diet

However, the vegan pasta sauce comes in various flavors and sources. The pasta is made in a manner very similar to the traditional method, but without dairy, meat, and other animal-based additives. Manufacturers are increasingly using plant-based creamers, nutritional yeast, and cashews to replicate the cheesy and creamy texture of traditional sauces.

Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research

The growing interest of people in vegan diets is driving the growth of the global vegan pasta sauce market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the retail sales segment is likely to dominate the global market.

Based on the end user, the household consumer segment is blooming at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of source, the tomato segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

Based on the nature, the organic segment is gaining maximum traction among users in the market.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Vegan Pasta Sauce Market: Growth Drivers

Growing interest of people in vegan diets is likely to propel the growth of the global market

Increasing public awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets is propelling the expansion of the global vegan pasta sauce market. In addition, consumers anticipate healthier alternatives to traditional sauces, which are high in saturated lipids and cholesterol.

Therefore, vegan pasta sauces are in high demand. Vegan pasta sauces are highly adapted to ethnic and regional cuisines, making them more appealing to consumers seeking international authenticity and flavor. For instance, Campbell Soup paid a staggering $2.7 billion to acquire Rao's Homemade in July 2023. The entities account for as much as 73% of Campbell's revenue.

Restraints

Premium prices are likely to restrain the growth of the global market

Vegan pasta sauces are more expensive than conventional sauces because they are prepared with organic ingredients. Therefore, price-sensitive consumers may be discouraged from purchasing these condiments due to their premium pricing. In some regions, a limited variety of vegan pasta sauces are available.

Consequently, consumers in some nations have fewer options, which hinders the development of the vegan pasta sauce industry. In 2022, for instance, Dave's Gourmet introduced GoFundMe after going bankrupt and being financially sabotaged.

Vegan Pasta Sauce Market: Segmentation

The global vegan pasta sauce market can be segmented into distribution channels, end user, source, nature, and region.

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into retail sales and direct sales. Retail sales can further be bifurcated into online retail, grocery stores, specialty stores, modern trade, and others. The retail sales segment accounts for the largest share of the vegan pasta sauce industry. Retail sales have a wider customer reach and more customer support.

By end user, the market can be segmented into travel supplies, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and catering), and household consumers. The household consumer is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global vegan pasta sauce market because of the increasing consumer demand.

By source, the market can be segmented into lemon, coconut, tomato, and others. The tomato segment is gaining high popularity among consumers and is likely to grow significantly during the predicted period. Tomato-based sauces are used in various dishes and cuisines to make them versatile and tasty.

By nature, the market can be segmented into conventional and organic. The organic segment is expected to witness not a vegan ble growth in the global vegan pasta sauce industry during the anticipated period. Consumers are becoming more health conscious and are looking out for healthy options.

Browse the full “Vegan Pasta Sauce Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales And Direct Sales), By End User (Travel Supplies, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, And Catering), And Household Consumers), By Source (Lemon, Coconut, Tomato, And Others), By Nature (Conventional And Organic), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/vegan-pasta-sauce-market



Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the global market during the forecast period

In North America, there is a significant increase in demand for vegan products. People in the region anticipate more sustainable, healthy, and ethical food options, which will likely stimulate the development of the vegan pasta sauce market in the region over the next few years.

In addition, consumers are increasingly adopting products with clean labels and transparent ingredient lists. Therefore, vegan pasta sauce, particularly organic and non-GMO varieties, satisfies the preferences of an expanding consumer base, which is likely to be a major factor in promoting the growth of vegan pasta sauce in the region.

Due to the region's diversity, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience significant growth over the next few years. The Asia-Pacific region is known for its diversity, and vegan pasta sauces with a multitude of flavors and ingredients can be found there. People's eating habits and lifestyles are changing as a result of urbanization, which is a major factor in their search for convenience foods, such as prepackaged vegan pasta sauces.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Vegan Pasta Sauce market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Vegan Pasta Sauce market include;

Barilla

Rao's Homemade

Dave's Gourmet

Victoria Fine Foods

Organico Bello

Muir Glen Organic

Amy's Kitchen

Cucina Antica

Giovanni Rana

Prego

Seggiano

Lucini Italia

The global Vegan Pasta Sauce market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Retail Sales

Direct Sales

By End User Segment Analysis

Travel Supplies

HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, And Catering)

Household Consumers

By Source Segment Analysis

Lemon

Coconut

Tomato

Others

By Nature Segment Analysis

Conventional

Organic

By Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



