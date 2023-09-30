Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE), and Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application (“NDA”) did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that: (i) Verizon owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike; (ii) the Company faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; (iii) the Company was warned about the damages and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose that they posed a threat to employee safety, to everyday people, and communities around the country; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Bridgelink Commodities, LLC, a major client of Eos, is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction; (ii) that, as such, Bridgelink’s commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe; (iii) that, as such, Eos’s backlog was overstated; (iv) that such overstatement negatively impacts Eos’s ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hayward Holdings and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward Holdings’ short-term sales and earnings; (ii) Hayward Holdings had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand; (iii) Hayward Holdings’ channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive de-stocking in the second half of 2022; (iv) Hayward Holdings’ channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing Hayward Holdings’ ability to sell to its customers; (v) the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels; and (vi) as a result of the above, Hayward Holdings’ projected 2022 financial results were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

