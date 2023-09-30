Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, GMP deficiencies at its third-party CMOs for Anktiva; (ii) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva BLA in its present form; (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an IBRX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516) 493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (ii) that, as a result, the Company’s principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (iii) that the Company’s principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (iv) that the Company’s principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (v) that the foregoing would negatively impact the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease; and (vi) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a BTAI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516) 493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company’s projected earnings were materially misleading during the Relevant Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a BAX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516) 493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

