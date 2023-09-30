Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UiPath had enacted a widespread discounting program prior to its IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting UiPath’s revenue and annualized recurring revenue metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding UiPath’s margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (ii) UiPath’s actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed by the Company, because many companies included in UiPath’s market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by UiPath; (iii) UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms; (iv) UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of low-code automation software offered by vendors, such as Microsoft’s Power Automate software, which were capable of addressing the majority of customer use cases at a fraction of the price of UiPath’s products and services; and (v) UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with UiPath’s partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts about the Company, causing shareholders to purchase Tandem’s securities at artificially inflated prices. On November 2, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, the Company revised its 2022 forecast downward to the range of $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products; (ii) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (iii) the Company prolonged the inflated customer demand by warning customers that Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (iv) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling. As a result, the Company’s positive statements about its financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors that: (i) PacWest had understated the impact of interest rate hikes on PWB, a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; (iii) as a result, PacWest was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

