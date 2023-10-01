Saturday at the Rennsport Reunion 7: All-star Porsche Tractor Race returns by popular demand

Monterey, California, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third day of the Rennsport Reunion saw a hotly anticipated race take to the track that represented a more sedate pace than Rennsport audience is typically used to, with speeds peaking at 15mph. Despite the modest velocities, the race attracted an all-star group of drivers. Behind the wheel were drivers such as Jeff Zwart, Jörg Bergmeister, and even co-grand marshal Patrick Long, all watched and cheered on by members of the Porsche Executive Board; Barbara Frenkel, Andreas Haffner, Dr. Michael Steiner and Detlev von Platen.

“Well, that was about the most fun you can have at 15mph,” said Nick Tandy, professional race car driver, professional farmer. “It’s all about maintaining momentum. I thought my aero balance was pretty good and I definitely got the most out of the tires.”

Considerably higher speeds were achieved by the Porsche Carrera Cup North America racers, with a hard fought qualifying that saw Will Martin from JDX Racing emerge on pole. The qualifying session was supported by a series of historic races, including the mighty 917/10 taking to the track with the 356 B T5 Roadster emerging as a crowd favorite.

Away from the track, Saturday at Rennsport saw a sell-out, capacity crowd visit an array of exhibitions, including the US debuts of the Mission X concept, Vision 357 Speedster Concept, and the new 911 S/T. Sally Carrera and Lightning McQueen were reunited in real life, full scale form for the first time in over a decade, with the Pixar team responsible for creating them – Bob Pauley and Jay Ward – hosting talks on the creation of the iconic stars of the Disney Pixar movie Cars.

Tonight the celebrations continue with a music concert being hosted in the Park in the Paddock – the central area of the Rennsport Reunion.

The action returns tomorrow for the fourth and final day of Rennsport – breaking news and continually updating image galleries and footage can be found here.

Attachments