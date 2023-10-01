Antibody Production Market To Reach USD 58.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 12.4%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Antibody Production Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report By Product (Consumable and Instrument), By Process (Upstream, Downstream), By Type (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), By Region, and Segment Forecasts 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The antibody production market was valued at USD 18.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 58.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.4%. The global report on antibody production is spread across market segments, regional analysis, and forecasts. It offers a comprehensive overview of the scenarios in the healthcare industry for vaccine and antibody production with key takeaways.

Antibodies are created naturally in the body's immune system; also, antibodies can be synthetically created to protect the body from foreign molecules and diseases. An increased risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular disease has resulted in an increased demand for antibody production. The increasing prevalence of cancer patients poses an urge to maximize antibody production.

According to the US FDA, nearly 1.7 million cancer patients are diagnosed yearly, indicating the need for antibody production to cure cancer. The rise of COVID-19 also paved the way for the antibody production market in 2021, and since then, numerous startups have emerged to create antibodies and vaccines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the body.

The humanization of antibodies has made it possible to clinically apply biologics to cure life-threatening diseases that require a long time. According to the USFDA, over the past five years, antibodies have become the selling drugs in the pharmaceutical market. This has driven the market for antibody production to a great extent.

Increasing investments in research and development of monoclonal antibodies is a great opportunity for antibody production. According to the US FDA, since 2008-48 new mAbs have been approved, with a global market share of 61 mAbs by 2017. Additionally, 18 new antibodies were granted approval by the US FDA between 2018 and 2019.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Antibody Production Market Market Size in 2022 USD 18.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 58.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 12.4% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors. By Product Consumable, instrument By Process Upstream and downstream By Type Monoclonal, polyclonal Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others. Major Market Players Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN, Psomagen, Biogen Inc, Bayer AG, Bausch Health companies, Sanofi SA

Antibody Production Market Report Highlights:

The antibody production market growth factors include the ongoing research and development and spending on vaccines and antibodies to combat the rising life-threatening diseases.

Consumable is the leading segment for antibody production due to the ongoing demand for diagnostics and therapeutics.

The downstream dominated the global market in 2022 due to their popularity in production. The downstream technique also relays effectiveness and efficiency in the production processes.

Due to the ongoing research and development, North America is a leading region for antibody production. The availability of patient pools and the rise in the geriatric population with huge unmet medical needs is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Some prominent players in the Antibody Production market report include Medtronic, Cisco, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys, Qualcomm, EKso Bionics, and BL Healthcare.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In a recent article published by Springer Nature Journal, excerpts from the article indicate that auto-immune diseases can aggravate the natural production of auto-antibodies driven by COVID-19, which is why aging can be a trigger to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms in these patients.

In 2023, South Korea’s Samsung Biologics and Pfizer partnered to mass-produce cancer antibodies.

In 2023, ModeX Therapeutics Inc. received a Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Contract to design multi-specific antibodies against viral infectious diseases.

Antibody Production Market Report Segmentation:

Antibody Production Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Consumable

Instrument

Antibody Production Market, By Process (2023-2032)

Upstream

Downstream

Antibody Production Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Antibody Production Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



