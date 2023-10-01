Integrated SIM Market Size to Reach a Remarkable CAGR By 2032. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Integrated SIM Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Solution (Hardware And Connectivity Services), By Application (Consumer Devices (Smartphones, Smartwatches, Household 4G/5G Cpes, Others), Machine-To-Machine (M2M)), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The global report on the integrated SIM market comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and delves into market opportunities. The market for Integrated SIM is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period. The latest technology in SIM solutions, the iSIM (or integrated Universal Integrated Circuit Card), is set to take the industry by storm. Thanks to technological advancements and consumer behavior changes, the integrated SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. With the rise of embedded SIMs (eSIMs), devices can now easily connect to cellular networks. Unsurprisingly, this technology has become essential for various industries such as telecommunications, automotive, and IoT.

The eSIM market has been growing due to the increasing use of IoT-connected devices in consumer electronics and M2M applications. Many consumer devices have downloaded eSIM profiles more frequently, which has helped drive this growth. eSIM technology has also been introduced in the automobile industry, making providing cellular connectivity to cars and trucks easier. This has allowed new capabilities and features to be unlocked and further boosted the market.

In the foreseeable future, it is anticipated that cellular technology will become a standard feature in all automobiles. This technological advancement is expected to significantly enhance driving experiences by providing new and innovative connected services. With the aid of the GSMA Embedded SIM specification, the automotive industry has already made significant strides towards improving vehicle connectivity. This development will go a long way in ensuring that connected services are highly secure and reliable.

The integrated SIM market has been experiencing significant growth opportunities due to the increasing use of applications in the automotive sector. As a game-changer, integrated SIMs have transformed the automotive industry by offering advanced telematics and connected car services. These SIMs facilitate the communication between vehicles and backend systems, enabling features such as real-time navigation, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates. Moreover, integrated SIMs allow in-car entertainment, emergency services, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication. The demand for reliable and secure connectivity solutions continuously increases with the rise of connected and self-driving vehicles.

Report Title Integrated SIM Market Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, And Growth Factors By Solution Hardware and Connectivity Service By Application Consumer Devices (Smartphones, Smartwatches, Household 4G/5G CPEs, Others), Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players AT&T, Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Valid S.A., Idemia (Advent International Corp), Workz Group, Truphone Limited, Gigsky, Inc., ARM Limited, Orange, Vodafone, China Mobile, Jio, and Airtel.

Segmentation Overview:

The integrated SIM market is segmented based on solution, application, and geography.

The solution segment includes hardware and connectivity services. The connectivity services segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. These services provide global network connectivity, including 3G/4G LTE, CAT-M, and NB-IoT cellular data services. Integrating ISIM technology with mobile networks represents a major advance in communication, ushering in a new era of flexible, secure, and dynamic communications. Additionally, the integration of ISIM technology with satellite networks assists in connecting to areas where traditional networks struggle to penetrate. This represents a significant advance in extending communications even to the world's most remote corners.

The market for integrated SIM cards, or iSIMs, the consumer electronics iSIMs segment is expected to take the lead with a significant share. This is because these iSIMs are used in many devices beyond smartphones, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and smart home devices. By incorporating connectivity options into their products via iSIMs, manufacturers can eliminate the limitations of physical SIM cards. This makes it easier for end-users to activate their devices and opens up new opportunities for innovative connected devices that can seamlessly switch between networks. Overall, the consumer electronics iSIMs offer a streamlined and convenient approach to device connectivity that is highly desirable in today's tech-driven world.

In recent years, the integrated SIM market in North America has experienced a surge in popularity. This growth can be attributed to the ever-increasing demand for IoT devices and connected technologies. With the region's advanced telecommunications infrastructure and the deployment of 5G networks on the rise, integrated SIMs have become the go-to solution for streamlined connectivity and enhanced services in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and smart homes.

Key Developments in the Integrated SIM Market:

Nepal's top telecom operator, Ncell Axiata Limited, has teamed up with Truphone to introduce e-SIM in Nepal as part of the company's digital transformation plan. This partnership will provide Ncell's 17 million subscribers with improved digital experiences through Truphone's Remote SIM Provisioning platform, eSIM Launch Pad. This includes easier point-of-sale functions, quicker profile downloads, and better self-service options.

Infineon's security solutions aid the circular economy by extending product lifecycles and reducing electronic waste. Verifying spare parts with OPTIGA Authenticate supports a sustainable economic approach.

Integrated SIM Market Report Highlights:

The iSIM is the latest technology in SIM solutions, revolutionizing various industries like telecom, automotive, and IoT. eSIMs enable easy cellular connectivity, transforming the automotive industry with advanced telematics and connected car services like real-time navigation and remote diagnostics. As connected and self-driving vehicles increase, the demand for secure connectivity solutions also rises.

The connectivity services segment is expected to grow significantly, offering global network connectivity with ISIM technology. iSIMs in consumer electronics lead the market, allowing seamless connectivity and new opportunities for innovative connected devices. This streamlined approach is highly desirable in today's tech-driven world.

Integrated SIMs are gaining popularity in North America due to the increasing demand for IoT devices and connected technologies. They provide streamlined connectivity and enhanced services in industries like automotive, healthcare, and smart homes due to the region's advanced telecommunications infrastructure and the deployment of 5G networks.

Some of the prominent players in the integrated SIM market research report and analysis are AT&T, Thales Group (Gemalto N.V.), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Valid S.A., Idemia (Advent International Corp), Workz Group, Truphone Limited, Gigsky, Inc., ARM Limited, Orange, Vodafone, China Mobile, Jio, and Airtel.

Integrated SIM Market Report Segmentation:

Integrated SIM Market, By Solution (2023-2032)

Hardware

Connectivity Service

Integrated SIM Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Consumer Devices

Machine-To-Machine

Integrated SIM Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



