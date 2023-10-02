Electronics Health Records Market To Reach USD 53.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 5.5%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Electronic Health Records Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product (Client Server Based & Web Based), By Type (Acute, Post Ambulatory y, Post-acute), By End-use (Hospital & Ambulatory), By Business Models (Licensed Software, Technology Resale, Subscription, Professional Services, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The electronic health records market was valued at USD 31.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 53.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.5%. The report comprehensively analyzes the market conditions at global and regional levels in the healthcare and clinical sectors. It also highlights the collaborative strategies between key players and their overall impact on the global market.

Implementing electronic health records (EHR) helps in exchanging health information electronically and provides accurate, up-to-date information that helps deliver better and more managed care for patients along with a safer and more reliable prescription. Also, it reduces the paperwork and encourages the use of digital data, which drives the market for EHR. Moreover, it can cut administrative costs, including the need for transcriptions, physical charts, storage, and claims, thus reducing the turnaround time for hard copy communication between labs, pharmacies, and insurance providers.

EHR enhances the privacy and security of medical records over traditional paperwork. Also, it preserves the legit and complete documentation for streamlined coding and billing. With the implementation of EHR, the databases have helped improve patient and provider interaction along with healthcare convenience.

The introduction of big data in healthcare is helping the market to grow further. The continuous data collection of the patients allows the healthcare providers to address the prevailing and expected upcoming health issues, such as the chances of flu or pandemics. This helps the government to prepare for the upcoming conditions in a preventive way. Health records are also turning digital, increasing government and corporate investments. Besides, the emphasis on strong and dedicated IT infrastructure is helping to fasten the deployment of electronic health records.

Report Title Electronic Health Records Market Market Size in 2022 USD 31.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 53.5 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 5.5% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Client server-based & web-based By Type Acute & post ambulatory, post-acute By End-use Hospital & ambulatory By Business Models Licensed software, technology resale, subscription, professional services, others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Cerner Corporation (Oracle), GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (McAfee), eClinicalWorks, Medical Information Technology, Health Information Management Systems, CPSI, CureMD Healthcare, Greenway Health.

Electronics Health Records Market Report Highlights:

The global electronic health records market size is anticipated to grow to USD 53.5 billion at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2032.

The electronic health records market growth is highly anticipated due to the growing need for digital systems to collect, sort, and analyze patient data. In addition, the digitization of clinical records is paramount to the healthcare industry based on the massive data generation in the clinical industry.

The hospital segment accounted for a larger share in 2022 based on end-use. EHRs are widely deployed in hospitals for better patient clinical records access.

By end-use, the acute care segment is dominant due to rapid access to clinical data during emergencies.

North America has a large footprint in the global market and is anticipated to grow higher in the forthcoming years, mainly due to the dominance of digital mediums across the healthcare infrastructure.

Some prominent players in the electronic health records market report include Cerner Corporation (Oracle), GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (McAfee), eClinicalWorks, Medical Information Technology, Health Information Management Systems, CPSI, Broadcom, and Greenway Health.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In April 2023, Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, located in Austin, Texas, extended Oracle’s Health Electronic Record (EHR) and patient accounting throughout all its locations. With the deployment, the facility intends to consolidate the systems to make patient records consistent and accessible throughout the hospital and ambulatory care facilities.

In Aug 2023, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Australia-based remote health services provider launched electronic health records powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database to simplify clinical data collection and analysis to support faster decision-making in the clinical staff.

Electronic Health Records Market Report Segmentation:

Electronic Health Records Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Client Server Based

Web Based

Electronic Health Records Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Acute

Post Ambulatory

Electronic Health Records Market, By End-use (2023-2032)

Hospital

Ambulatory

Electronic Health Records Market, By Business Models (2023-2032)

Licensed Software

TECHNOLOGY RESALE

Subscription

Professional Services

Others

Electronic Health Records Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



