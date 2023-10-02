Mobile Gamma Cameras Market on Track to Achieve US$ 89.8 billion by 2033 with 4.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile gamma cameras market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 59.5 billion in 2023, driven by emphasis on patient-centric care. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 89.8 billion by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the mobile gamma cameras market is the growing focus on environmentally friendly healthcare solutions. Mobile gamma cameras with energy-efficient features and reduced radiation exposure contribute to sustainability efforts. The competitive landscape of the mobile gamma cameras market is evolving, with mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships among key players, which can lead to enhanced product offerings and market expansion.

Training and educational programs aimed at healthcare professionals to improve their skills in nuclear medicine and gamma camera operation can stimulate market growth. The proliferation of mobile and remote healthcare clinics, particularly in rural and underserved areas, creates a demand for portable imaging solutions like mobile gamma cameras.

Mobile gamma cameras are increasingly used in combination with other imaging modalities such as CT (Computed Tomography) and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) for more comprehensive diagnostic assessments. Integration with electronic health records (EHRs) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) improves data management and accessibility, enhancing the overall utility of mobile gamma cameras.

Mobile gamma cameras are used for post-treatment monitoring in nuclear medicine therapies, such as radioiodine therapy for thyroid disorders, which can expand their application. The importance of preparedness for potential health crises or bioterrorism threats has led to the establishment of mobile medical units equipped with diagnostic tools, including mobile gamma cameras.

Key Takeaways from the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Study

Global mobile gamma cameras market was valued at US$ 56.3 billion by 2022-end.

by 2022-end. From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The market in India held a market share of 15.0% in 2022.

in 2022. By end-user, hospitals segment held a market share of 41.0% in 2022.

in 2022. From 2023 to 2033, mobile gamma cameras market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.2%.

By 2033, the market value of mobile gamma cameras is expected to reach US$ 89.8 billion.



“The growth of telehealth services (such as telemedicine and teleradiology) is expected to propel the growth of the mobile gamma cameras market in the near future”, remarks Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape for the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market

Prominent players in the mobile gamma cameras market are Digirad Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Spectrum Dynamics Medical, GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH, Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc., MIE America, Mediso, CLERAD, and CardiArc, among others.

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Recent Developments:

In 2023, Nuclear Fields announced the launch of its new mobile gamma camera, the Gamma-Boy. The Gamma-Boy is a portable and affordable mobile gamma camera that is designed for use in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, and research laboratories.

In 2022, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of its new mobile gamma camera, the Symbia Intevo Bold. The Symbia Intevo Bold is a high-resolution mobile gamma camera that is designed for use in nuclear medicine imaging procedures, such as SPECT and PET.

In 2021, Dilon Technologies announced the launch of its new mobile gamma camera, the Ranger Vision 2.0. The Ranger Vision 2.0 is a lightweight and compact mobile gamma camera that is designed for use in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, and ambulances.

In the same year, Gamma Medica announced the launch of its new mobile gamma camera, the LumaGEM 360. The LumaGEM 360 is a high-resolution mobile gamma camera that is designed for use in nuclear medicine imaging procedures, such as SPECT and PET.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global mobile gamma cameras market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the mobile gamma cameras market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (single head, double head, triple head, and hand held), indication (cardiac imaging, breast imaging, hepatobiliary imaging, GI imaging, renal imaging, brain imaging, and others), and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer research institutes, and specialized clinics), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.



Top Players in the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market:

Digirad Corporation

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

GAEDE

Medizinsysteme GmbH

Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc.

MIE America

Mediso

CLERAD

CardiArc



Segmentation Analysis of the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market

Product Type:

Single Head

Double Head

Triple Head

Hand Held

Indication:

Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Hepatobiliary Imaging

GI Imaging

Renal Imaging

Brain Imaging

Others



End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Specialized Clinics

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

