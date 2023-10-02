High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Size To Reach USD 7.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 5.1%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics Report By Product (Instruments, Consumables, Accessories), By Application (Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensics), By End-User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The high performance liquid chromatography market size was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach at USD 7.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.1%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights. In analytical chemistry, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a widely used technique for identifying, separating, and quantifying each component in a mixture. Due to its accuracy and precision, HPLC has found extensive applications in both qualitative and quantitative analysis. In recent years, HPLC has gained significant traction in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries for quality control methods, leading to a steady rise in the HPLC market's growth.

Pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) technique for its exceptional accuracy and efficiency. Not only is it the safest method available, but it is also incredibly versatile and fast, making it the preferred choice for chromatographic analysis. The growing demand for HPLC in various industries, including assay, quality control, regulatory compliance, and stability testing, is the main driver behind the expanding HPLC market. In addition, the frequent use of HPLC in life sciences, specifically in the isolation, quantification, and purification of biomolecules, is a significant contributor to market growth. Furthermore, the HPLC technique is a vital tool for bioassays and immunoassays, enabling the analysis of blood serum and urine drug concentrations.

The application of High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) in fields such as forensics and medical research has been widely recognized for its analytical usefulness. To make this technique more accessible and convenient, there has been a growing demand for portable HPLC systems. Axcend, a leading company in this field, has developed hand-carried and fully portable systems under their Axcend Focus LC brand. These advancements have paved the way for breakthrough opportunities in product development, which will ultimately lead to wider adoption of this important analytical technique.

The latest HPLC instrumentation advancements create opportunities for manufacturing companies to design accessories that align with current trends. For example, narrow capillaries offer improved chromatographic resolution and MS detection compatibility, while pillar and post columns on a chip provide high durability and efficiency. These technologies allow manufacturers to focus on developing accessories for the latest instrumentation. The growth in HPLC adoption in various industries and the importance of drug approvals drive this market. Additionally, technological advancements in liquid chromatography and increased sensitivity and accuracy of HPLC are expected to boost market growth.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Market Size in 2022 USD 4.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 5.1% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors. By Product Instruments, consumables, accessories. By Application Clinical research, diagnostics, forensics. By End-user Pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutions, food and beverages companies, environmental agencies, and others. Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Major Market Players Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Tosoh Bioscience GmbH, Gilson, Inc

Segmentation Overview:

The high performance liquid chromatography market is segmented as product, application, end-user, and region.

Due to advancements in HPLC instrumentation, the instruments segment mainly dominates the market. Manufacturers integrate AI and IoT into their devices to detect and solve issues independently. Shimadzu, for example, launched the Nexera Ultra High Performance Liquid Chromatograph series in 2019, which uses artificial intelligence as analytical intelligence to detect and solve instrumentation issues automatically. In 2022, Shimadzu released the Nexera XS Inert High Performance Liquid Chromatograph globally. These instrumentation advancements minimize errors during instrument handling and are preferred by professionals.

The clinical research segment had the biggest share due to the inert HPLC apparatus, which makes it a good fit for clinical research since it doesn't react with chemicals or active agents. HPLC is widely used in clinical trials, increasing the demand for the apparatus. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies' focus on research and development for new drugs has increased the demand for HPLC for quality control and stability testing.

The high performance liquid chromatography market is classified into different regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Among these regions, North America dominates with the highest market share. This is primarily due to many pharmaceutical companies focusing on clinical trials. Moreover, the region is supported by a pool of skilled professionals and advanced technologies that enable them to enhance their research capabilities further.

Key Developments in the High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market:

Merck is now the first company to offer integrated mRNA development, manufacturing, and commercialization services. They have opened two new manufacturing sites in Germany to improve their services.

Bio-Rad announces new StarBright dyes and an expanded range of highly validated antibodies for multicolor flow cytometry, including new targets for dog, cow, and pig immunology research.

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Report Highlights:

The high performance liquid chromatography market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.1 Billion with a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is a widely used technique for identifying and quantifying components in mixtures. It's accurate, safe, and versatile, making it popular in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Portable HPLC systems are now available, and advancements in instrumentation create opportunities for accessory development. Increased sensitivity and accuracy of HPLC are expected to boost market growth.

Advancements in HPLC instrumentation have led to dominance in the market, with AI and IoT integration enabling devices to detect and solve issues independently. The clinical research segment has the most significant share due to the inert HPLC apparatus, making it a good fit for clinical trials. The demand for HPLC has also increased in pharmaceutical companies for quality control and stability testing.

North America has the highest market share in the high performance liquid chromatography market due to many pharmaceutical companies focusing on clinical trials and advanced technologies that enhance research capabilities.

Some of the prominent players in the global high performance liquid chromatography market report include Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Tosoh Bioscience GmbH, Gilson, Inc.

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Report Segmentation

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Instruments

Consumables

Accessories

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Clinical Research

Diagnostics

Forensics

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Food and Beverages Companies

Environmental Agencies

Others

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



