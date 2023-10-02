Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports LI.FI Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 1, 2023.



OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports LI.FI Protocol

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated LI.FI Protocol, a decentralized middleware that provides a simplified API to enable seamless asset transfers across diverse blockchain ecosystems including DEXs, bridges, and data sources across LI.FI's network. It provides OKX wallet users access to innovative dApps, DeFi services, NFTs, and other offerings in the LI.FI ecosystem

To access LI.FI Protocol, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to LI.FI Protocol via web extension



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of dApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.



