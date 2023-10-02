Ghent, BELGIUM, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release – Regulated Information

Biotalys announces the appointment of Kevin Helash as Chief Executive Officer and Director to lead the company in its next growth phase

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, today announces the appointment of seasoned agricultural executive Kevin Helash as the company’s new CEO. Mr. Helash, currently CEO of EnviroKure, will take on his new responsibilities upon termination of his current engagement, at the latest on December 1. Mr. Helash will replace Patrice Sellès, who will then step down from his position as CEO and director in mutual agreement with the company. Mr. Sellès has agreed to remain in an advisory role for 30 days from the end of his appointment to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Helash’s nomination as director will be proposed for confirmation at the next shareholders meeting.

Simon Moroney, chairman of the board of directors of the company, stated: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Patrice for his tireless efforts for Biotalys over the last four years. Under his leadership, Biotalys has become a widely respected public company, well-positioned to help change farming practices to create a sustainable and safe food supply. I look forward to welcoming Kevin Helash as the company’s new CEO. Kevin comes with deep experience and a successful track record in our industry, including the commercialisation of biological products in North America and Europe, which will be instrumental as we prepare to introduce our first biocontrol Evoca™ to the U.S. market, once regulatory approval is obtained. As the company is entering its next growth phase, he is ideally qualified to drive the execution of Biotalys’ business plan.”

Kevin Helash is currently the CEO of the U.S. biostimulants and biofertilizers company EnviroKure, which he has been leading for the last year. A results-driven corporate executive, Mr. Helash brings more than 30 years of international experience developing and executing aggressive growth strategies while controlling costs and enhancing profitability. His experience spans commercializing numerous breakthrough technologies in the agricultural industry on a global scale, including in positions as CEO of Marrone Bio Innovations - previously listed on Nasdaq - and Agrinos, and as vice president and corporate officer of Agrium (now Nutrien).

Kevin Helash stated: “I’m delighted to become the new CEO of Biotalys and look forward to leading the company to commercialisation with the planned market introduction of its series of biocontrol product candidates. Biological agents will play a central role in transforming the crop protection industry and with its unique capabilities, Biotalys is ideally positioned to become a major player in this market.”

Patrice Sellès stated: “I am very proud of what we have achieved at Biotalys over the last few years, including major partnerships in research, development and distribution, the breakthroughs in production capabilities and the listing on Euronext Brussels. I would like to thank the whole Biotalys team for their enthusiasm and dedication during my tenure as CEO and wish them the best under the new leadership.”

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

