Block Listing Interim Review

| Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Dublin, IRELAND

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:   2 October 2023

1.Name of applicant:   Irish Continental Group plc
2.Name of scheme:  ICG Share Option Plans
3.Period of return:                             From:  18 April 2023 to 30 September 2023
4.Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,929,759 ICG Units
5.Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):


Nil
6.Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:63,979 ICG Units
7.Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:4,865,780 ICG Units


Name of contact:Tom Corcoran
Telephone number of contact:+353 1 607 5700