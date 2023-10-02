Company announcement 31/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems announces interim Chief Executive Officer

Kolding, Denmark, 2 October 2023 – Today, Green Hydrogen Systems has appointed Peter Friis as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the company's Executive Management. Peter Friis will assume the position as of 15 October 2023. CEO, Sebastian Koks Andreassen, will remain available to ensure a smooth handover in the coming months.

Peter Friis holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and an executive MBA. He joins Green Hydrogen Systems with valuable leadership, production, and clean-tech industry experience. Peter Friis comes from a position as managing director and CEO of Kilde Automation. Before that, Peter Friis spent more than 13 years with Vestas Wind Systems in various management positions, mainly within the areas of operations, engineering, automation, and technology.

Christian Clausen, Chairman of Green Hydrogen Systems, comments:

“I’m very pleased by the appointment of Peter Friis as the interim CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems. We are confident that Peter will add his substantial knowledge and expertise to Green Hydrogen Systems and ensure business continuity together with the rest of the team. Peter has the required experience and competencies to drive our continued product optimisation and delivery plan as we ramp up our production capabilities and global sales activities. We decided early on to focus our search for an interim CEO with the ability to take up the position as soon as possible. This has been achieved with the signing and imminent start date of Peter Friis shortly after we received the resignation from Sebastian Koks Andreassen.”.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

Attachment