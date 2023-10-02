Notification pursuant to the Finnish Securities Act Chapter 9, Section 10 regarding change in holdings and voting rights



Aspocomp Group Plc, Company Announcement, October 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc (business ID 1547801-5) received on October 1, 2023 a notification of major shareholding, pursuant to the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Mandatum Plc, as a result of the implementation of changes to the transparency directive in the Finnish Securities Market Act. According to the notification Mandatum Plc’s holdings and voting rights in Aspocomp Group Plc exceeded 5 percent threshold on October 1, 2023.



According to the notification Mandatum Plc’s holdings in Aspocomp Group Plc amounted to 352,103 shares on October 1, 2023, which corresponded to 5.15 percent of the total amount of shares and votes in Aspocomp Group Plc.



Total positions of Mandatum Plc’s subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.15% 0 5.15% 6,841,440 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.00% 0 5.00%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009008080 0 352,103 0 5.15% SUBTOTAL A 352,103 5.15%





Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





Name % of

shares

and

voting

rights % of shares

and voting

rights through

financial

instruments Total

of

both Mandatum Plc 0 0 0 Mandatum Holding Oy 0 0 0 Mandatum Henkivakuutusosakeyhtiö 5.15% 0% 5.15%

Additional information given in the notification:

In connection with the partial demerger of Sampo Plc, the legal entity exercising supreme control over shares subject to the obligation to flag has changed from Sampo Plc to Mandatum Plc on October 1, 2023.



At the date of this release, the total number of shares in Aspocomp Group Plc amounts to 6,841,440 shares. Aspocomp has one series of shares and each share entitles to one voting right.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com