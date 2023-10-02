Global Natural Fiber Plastics Market Report 2024-2034: Revenues Segmented by End Use Markets, Material Type, Plastic Type and Region

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Natural Fiber Plastics 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report dives deep into a thorough market analysis of diverse natural fiber types integrated into plastic composites, highlighting their unique advantages, limitations, incorporation ratios, and viable applications.
In the dynamic landscape of the materials industry, the fusion of natural fibers with plastic composites has become a focal point. Our goal is to furnish stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the prevailing trends and their promising future.
Blending natural fibers with plastics such as polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC, and polylactic acid results in enhanced fiber-reinforced plastic composites. Predominant methods involve injection moulding and extrusion, with cutting-edge techniques continually emerging. Opting for natural fiber reinforcement offers advantages like weight reduction, cost-efficiency, eco-friendly sourcing, and a significantly reduced carbon footprint in contrast to conventional glass or carbon fiber reinforcement.
Key application sectors encompass automotive interiors, packaging, construction, and consumer products. Industry leaders are honing in on refining processing methods, fortifying fiber-matrix adhesion, and crafting robust natural fiber plastic formulations apt for structural purposes.
Anticipated to see robust growth, the natural fiber plastics domain is galvanized by sustainable paradigms and strides in both processing and material excellence.
Report contents include:
- Analysis of manufacturing processes.
- Analysis of end use markets for natural fiber plastic composites covering market revenues, applications and SWOT analysis. Markets covered include:
- Automotive.
- Packaging.
- Construction & buildings.
- Appliances.
- Consumer electronics.
- Furniture.
- Future market outlook and competitive landscape.
- Global revenues for natural fiber composites, segmented by end use market, material type, plastic type and region.
- Profiles of 67 natural fiber plastic producers.
Companies profiled include
- AdvancedBMT
- Bcomp
- Borregaard ChemCell
- GS Alliance
- Nippon
- Sappi
- Sulapac
- Tecnaro
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 What are natural fiber plastics?
1.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic
1.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers
1.4 Commercially available natural fiber products
1.5 Market drivers for natural fibers
1.6 Market challenges
2 NATURAL FIBER PLASTICS OVERVIEW
2.1 The global polymer plastics market
2.2 The global biocomposite plastics market
2.3 Wood flour as a plastic filler
2.4 Types of natural fibers in plastic composites
2.4.1 Plants
2.4.1.1 Seed fibers
2.4.1.1.1 Kapok
2.4.1.1.2 Luffa
2.4.1.2 Bast fibers
2.4.1.2.1 Jute
2.4.1.2.2 Hemp
2.4.1.2.3 Flax
2.4.1.2.4 Ramie
2.4.1.2.5 Kenaf
2.4.1.3 Leaf fibers
2.4.1.3.1 Sisal
2.4.1.3.2 Abaca
2.4.1.4 Fruit fibers
2.4.1.4.1 Coir
2.4.1.4.2 Banana
2.4.1.4.3 Pineapple
2.4.1.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues
2.4.1.5.1 Rice fiber
2.4.1.5.2 Corn
2.4.1.6 Cane, grasses and reed
2.4.1.6.1 Switchgrass
2.4.1.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)
2.4.1.6.3 Bamboo
2.4.1.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)
2.4.1.7 Modified natural polymers
2.4.1.7.1 Mycelium
2.4.1.7.2 Chitosan
2.4.1.7.3 Alginate
2.4.2 Animal (fibrous protein)
2.4.2.1 Silk fiber
2.4.3 Wood-based natural fibers
2.4.3.1 Cellulose fibers
2.4.3.1.1 Market overview
2.4.3.1.2 Producers
2.4.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
2.4.3.2.1 Market overview
2.4.3.2.2 Producers
2.4.3.3 Cellulose nanocrystals
2.4.3.3.1 Market overview
2.4.3.3.2 Producers
2.4.3.4 Cellulose nanofibers
2.4.3.4.1 Market overview
2.4.3.4.2 Producers
2.5 Processing and Treatment of Natural Fibers
2.6 Interface and Compatibility of Natural Fibers with Plastic Matrices
2.6.1 Adhesion and Bonding
2.6.2 Moisture Absorption and Dimensional Stability
2.6.3 Thermal Expansion and Compatibility
2.6.4 Dispersion and Distribution
2.6.5 Matrix Selection
2.6.6 Fiber Content and Alignment
2.6.7 Manufacturing Techniques
3 MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3.1 Injection molding
3.2 Compression moulding
3.3 Extrusion
3.4 Thermoforming
3.5 Thermoplastic pultrusion
3.6 Additive manufacturing (3D printing)
4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NATURAL FIBERS IN PLASTICS
4.1 Markets and applications
4.2 Markets
4.2.1 Automotive
4.2.1.1 Applications
4.2.1.2 Commercial production
4.2.1.3 SWOT analysis
4.2.2 Packaging
4.2.2.1 Applications
4.2.2.2 SWOT analysis
4.2.3 Construction
4.2.3.1 Applications
4.2.3.2 SWOT analysis
4.2.4 Appliances
4.2.4.1 Applications
4.2.4.2 SWOT analysis
4.2.5 Consumer electronics
4.2.5.1 Applications
4.2.5.2 SWOT analysis
4.2.6 Furniture
4.2.6.1 Applications
4.2.6.2 SWOT analysis
4.3 Competitive landscape
4.4 Future outlook
4.5 Global market for natural fiber based plastics
4.5.1 By end use market
4.5.2 By Material Type
4.5.3 By Plastic Type
4.5.4 By region
5 PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS (67 company profiles)
- 9Fiber, Inc.
- Advanced Bio-Material Technologies Corp. (ABMT)
- Algix LLC
- Ananas Anam
- Arekapak GmbH
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
- Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V.
- BASF SE
- Bast Fibre Technologies Inc.
- B-PREG
- Bcomp ltd.
- BioSolutions
- Bio Fab NZ
- BIO-LUTIONS International AG
- Biotrem
- Blue Ocean Closures
- Borregaard ChemCell
- Cellucomp Ltd
- Cellugy
- Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
- Coastgrass ApS
- CreaFill Fibers Corporation
- Cruz Foam
- CuanTec Ltd.
- DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
- Daio Paper Corporation
- DENSO Corporation
- DIC Products, inc.
- DKS Co. Ltd.
- Ecoshell
- FlexForm Technologies
- Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Granbio Technologies
- GS Alliance Co. Ltd
- Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift
- Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.
- Kao Corporation
- Lean Orb
- Lenzing
- Marine Innovation Co., Ltd
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mogu S.r.l.
- Newlight Technologies
- Nippon Paper Industries
- Oimo
- Oji Paper Company
- Panasonic
- Pivot Materials LLC
- Plafco Fibertech Oy
- Procotex Corporation
- Rengo Co., Ltd.
- Ripro Corporation
- Sappi
- Seiko PMC Corporation
- Spero Renewables
- Sugino Machine Limited
- Sulapac Oy
- TECNARO GmbH
- Toray
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- TS Tech Co., Ltd.
- Universal Bio Pack Co., Ltd.
- Unitika Co., Ltd.
- UPM Biocomposites
- WEAV3D, Inc.
- Woodly Ltd.
