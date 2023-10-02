Crescent FLIP: Redefining the Future of Options Trading in Web3





Caymen Islands, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent, a renowned name in Cosmos for bringing unique innovation, proudly unveils FLIP - a revolutionary platform set to redefine the derivative trading landscape. By tapping into the rich legacy of options contracts dating back to 1920 and futures from 1697, Crescent's new product is poised to usher the next wave of trading evolution catered for Web3. “Flipping” the trading game.

Why FLIP and Why Now?

With the surge in popularity of options over futures since early 2021, it's clear that the market has shifted. Exchange traded derivatives, especially options, are seeing unprecedented growth globally, spearheaded by markets in India and the US. The gap? Web3 options trading for the true Degens of the world.

FLIP’s groundbreaking mission is to bridge this chasm. By offering a DeFi playground tailored for degens, FLIP turns the trading experience on its head, away from the monotony of Web2.

FLIP’s Offering:

Multi-dimensional trading experience: Gone are the days of stagnancy. With FLIP, traders can adopt a variety of strategies beyond the traditional buy and sell.

Experience Built for Degens: Fun, alpha, simplicity - everything a Degen desires, yet missing in the current Web2 landscape.

Gamified Trading UI: Dull, repetitive trading interfaces? Not here. FLIP transforms every click into an exhilarating adventure.

Permissionless Creation: From permissionless product creation and multi-dimensional trading experiences to short-term duration products and smooth onboarding, FLIP is designed for everyone.

Fine-crafted by the B-Harvest and Crescent team, FLIP’s branding mantra, “Flip the bird at HODLERS,” epitomizes its revolutionary stance against mundane trading practices.

Connect with FLIP:

Catch the action live on the official site flipthebird.io and stay updated with the latest news on Twitter at @CrescentFLIP . Don't miss the keynote presentation at this year's Cosmoverse!

What's Next?

The future looks promising with FLIP launching its testnet and an electrifying trading competition slated for Q4.

Get ready to FLIP your trading experience and dive into the limitless possibilities of Web3.

About Crescent FLIP:

