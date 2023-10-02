Global Solvometallurgy Industry Report 2023: Total Market Revenues 2019-2022 and Estimated Market Revenues 2023-2034

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Solvometallurgy 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the evolving materials landscape, this report offers a deep-dive into the solvometallurgy sector, meticulously examining market drivers, challenges, and pivotal technologies shaping this arena.

Furthermore, we shed light on the specific metals and minerals that benefit from processing and extraction, providing invaluable data. Concluding our analysis, we spotlight leading companies in the domain, presenting a complete outlook for industry experts and stakeholders.

Solvometallurgy, utilizing non-aqueous solvents for mineral treatment and metal extraction, stands as an eco-friendly and cost-efficient alternative to conventional methods like pyrometallurgy.

The soaring global appetite, especially from energy-intensive and tech-centric sectors, for crucial minerals and metals such as lithium, nickel, rare earths, and more, underscores the urgency to boost supply and minimize reliance on imports, notably from China.

Ensuring consistent availability and pricing of these resources is paramount for a sustainable, low-carbon future, with projections suggesting a demand for over 3 billion tons of novel minerals and metals to meet 2050 climate targets.

With its potential for reducing carbon emissions, conserving energy, optimizing metal recovery, and enhancing yield from ores and residues cost-effectively, solvometallurgy emerges as a game-changer.

The global solvometallurgy market's evolution is instrumental for future metal and mineral demand fulfillment, with diverse players, from innovative startups to mining giants and chemical manufacturers, staking their claim.

Report contents include:

Technology analysis

Description of other processes.

Market drivers and challenges.

Key technologies and processes

Analysis of Metals and minerals processed and extracted

Commercial solvometallurgy market analysis:

Profiles of 43 companies.

Companies profiled include

BacTech

BASF

Berkeley Energia

EnviroMetal Technologies

Metso

PH7

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

3 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

3.1 Description

3.2 Other processes

3.2.1 Pyrometallurgy

3.2.2 Hydrometallurgy

3.2.3 Electrometallurgy

3.2.4 Aeriometallurgy

3.3 Motivation for use

3.4 Key technologies. materials and processes

3.4.1 Comparative analysis

3.4.2 Solvent extraction

3.4.2.1 Process description

3.4.2.2 Advantages

3.4.2.3 Challenges

3.4.3 Bioleaching

3.4.4 Chloride/Chlorine Leaching

3.4.5 Supercritical Fluid Extraction

3.4.6 Ionic Liquids

3.4.7 Direct Solvent Extraction

3.4.8 Heap Leaching

3.4.9 Pressure Oxidation Leaching

3.4.10 Microwave Heating

3.4.11 Ultrasound-Assisted Leaching

3.4.12 Resin-in-Pulp

3.4.13 Electrowinning

3.4.14 Other

3.4.14.1 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)

3.4.14.2 Deep eutectic solvents

3.4.14.3 Nanoparticles

3.4.14.4 Carbon nanotubes

3.4.14.5 Conductive polymers

3.4.14.6 Bio-materials

3.5 Metals and minerals processed and extracted

3.5.1 Copper

3.5.1.1 Global copper demand and trends

3.5.1.2 Markets and applications

3.5.1.3 Copper extraction and recovery

3.5.2 Nickel

3.5.3 Cobalt

3.5.3.1 Global demand and trends

3.5.3.2 Markets and applications

3.5.3.3 Extraction and recovery

3.5.4 Rare Earth Elements (REE)

3.5.5 Lithium

3.5.6 Gold

3.5.7 Uranium

3.5.8 Zinc

3.5.9 Manganese

3.5.10 Tantalum

3.5.11 Niobium

3.5.12 Indium

3.5.13 Gallium

3.5.14 Germanium

3.5.15 Antimony

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Current state of the market

4.2 Market players

4.3 SWOT analysis

4.4 Market map

4.5 Value chain

4.6 Historical and current market size estimates

4.6.1 Total revenues 2019-2022

4.6.2 By process and technology

4.6.3 By region

4.7 Growth projections and forecasts

4.7.1 Estimated revenues 2023-2034

4.7.2 By process and technology

4.7.3 By region

4.8 Market drivers and growth factors

4.9 Market challenges

5 COMPANY PROFILES (43 company profiles)

Atlas Chemical Industries

BacTech Environmental Corporation

BASF

Berkeley Energia

Brazilian Nickel PLC

Cheetah Resources

Clariant

Dow Chemicals

Dundee Sustainable Technologies

DuPont

eCobalt Solutions

EnviroMetal Technologies

Freeport McMoRan

Fluor

FLSmidth

Glencore

Glory Resources

Hatch

Henkel

IXOM

Jervois Global

Jetti Resources

Kemira

Metso

Namibia Critical Metals

Neometals

NioCorp Developments

Nouryon

Peninsula Energy

PH7

Rio Tinto

Search Minerals

Solvay

Solvometallurgical Technologies

STEAG

Sumitomo Metal Mining

SNF Floerger

Taguang Technology

Tantalus Rare Earths

Teck Resources

Tenova

Tetronics

Thermax

Zeobond

